Budget 2026: Social Welfare Payments to Increase by €12

Social welfare recipients are set to benefit from a €12 increase in payments as part of Budget 2026 . This proposed increase, which follows a similar measure implemented in Budget 2025, reflects the government's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and households.

The anticipation surrounding Budget 2026 is high, with specific details expected to be unveiled by the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, and the Minister for Public Expenditure, Jack Chambers, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The focus appears to be on targeted measures aimed at mitigating the impact of rising costs of living and ensuring that social welfare payments adequately reflect the needs of recipients.\Sources indicate a strong push from within the government to include the €12 weekly increase across a number of social welfare schemes. This follows the pattern set in Budget 2025, which saw a similar €12 increase for approximately 27 different social welfare groups. The Domiciliary Care Allowance also received a monthly boost of €20, and the Carer's Support Grant, an annual payment, was increased by €150. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has emphasized the government's commitment to targeted measures, prioritizing low-income individuals and those disproportionately affected by economic pressures. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a sustainable framework for public finances while simultaneously providing crucial support to those who need it most. The government is also investing in infrastructure, particularly in housing, roads, and public transport through the capital side of the budget. There is also an aim to achieve a substantial increase in weekly social welfare rates, potentially reaching €50 by the end of the government's current term in 2029, according to reports from the Irish Examiner.\While the specifics of Budget 2026 are yet to be finalized, it's anticipated that the focus will remain on recurring payments rather than one-off cost-of-living packages. Last year, a range of once-off payments were issued, including increases for the Working Family Payment, Fuel Allowance, Living Alone Increase, and Domiciliary Care Allowance, with amounts varying depending on the specific scheme. The exclusion of similar universal cost-of-living packages in the upcoming budget suggests a shift towards more consistent, long-term support mechanisms. The government's strategy aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the need to provide adequate financial assistance to those reliant on social welfare. The Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary, is expected to advocate for the €12 weekly increase, which, if implemented, would contribute significantly to the financial well-being of numerous social welfare recipients. The emphasis on targeted measures suggests a nuanced approach to addressing economic challenges and supporting the most vulnerable segments of society





