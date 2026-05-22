Budget-cutting decisions aimed at stabilising education sector lead to criticism

The initiative to offset a €640m overrun in the education sector involves reducing spending in areas of justice and transport. However, it has caused backlash among some Ministers and department staff who believe they are being penalised for the failures of others to live within their budgets.

Department of Transport faces €18m savings target, but some Ministers criticised for lack of transparency Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers proposed the initiative to offset a €640m overrun in the education sector .

Spending in the areas of justice and transport will be reduced as the impact of a new levy takes hold across Government. The money is to be clawed back under an initiative proposed by Minister for Public Expenditure The levy plan has generated a backlash among some Ministers and department staff, who believe they are being penalised for the failures of others to live within their budgets.

'It was embarrassing for them': Irish Army crew beats US military teams at their own game Home of the late D'Unbelievables comedian and actor Jon Kenny for sale in Co Limerick The Department of Foreign Affairs is also being asked to make savings close to the maximum level of 1.4 per cent. It said, based on 2026 allocations, a decrease of 1.37 per cent overall was being sought, with the intention of applying the decrease to the 2027 budget allocation.

In his answer to a parliamentary question, Minister for Transport Darragh O'Brien, said: 'My department has been advised of a levy of 1.4 per cent in 2027 on current expenditure, with the exception of pensions, as the distribution of the levy has been designed to protect pension funding across all votes.

' Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said his department had been advised 'a levy of €39 million will apply to current expenditure in the Justice Vote Group in 2027'. However, he said pay in the justice, home affairs and migration area was being protected in the application of the levy. Savings of €5 million are being sought in the Department of Housing, while the Department of Public Expenditure has been asked to come up with €10 million in savings.

Minister for Enterprise and Employment Peter Burke said: 'On April 23rd, my department was informed by the Department of Public Expenditure that a levy of €8 million will apply to current expenditure in my department's vote group in 2027. This equates to just under 1.3 per cent of the overall current budget of €629 million as published in the 2026 revised estimate volume.

' Nash told The Irish Times the replies from Ministers were 'inconsistent and concerning'. 'They have simply refused to confirm, with some exceptions, the percentage budget adjustments contained in the correspondence received from the public expenditure Ministers,' he said





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