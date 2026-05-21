Buffer Error

Former Army sergeant Anthony Lynch stood trial in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in February 2026 and was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl and a young man in multiple offenses between July and August 2022, as well as in December 2024. Anthony Lynch was sentenced to 11 years in prison with no remission upon appeal and ordered to sign the sex offenders register upon his completion of his sentence at the Magdalene Laundry.

Former Army sergeant Anthony Lynch found guilty in two sexual assault cases Former Army sergeant Anthony Lynch was convicted in two separate sexual assault cases by a Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial in February 2026.

Lynch abused two vulnerable victims a girl and a young man over two different time periods in 2022 and 2024 respectively. Jailed for 11 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register Anthony Lynch was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexually assaulting the girl and the young man.

Impact statements were presented to the court detailing the emotional and ongoing effects of the abuse on both victims with the young man stating that Anthony Lynch did not show remorse or apologize despite his involvement in the sexual assault. Anthony Lynch does not accept the jury's verdicts and denied any wrongdoing.

Jurisdiction, impact on young victims, and level of abuse taken into consideration by the court The court took into account the position of trust of Lynch as an Army sergeant and the vulnerability of both the girl and the young man along with an element of grooming behaviour. Taking into consideration the age disparity and the psychological impact on the seemingly immature vulnerable victims the court found that this level of abuse fell within the higher end of the offences related to sexual assault.

Anthony Lynch has complied with all bail conditions and will be reporting to the Magdalene Laundry on completion of his sentence. Mitigation and background of Anthony Lynch John Berry SC in his defence introduced Anthony Lynch's work history as an Army sergeant and his family dynamics as a father. Anthony Lynch has also upheld all his bail conditions.

Counsel asked the court to consider that Anthony Lynch does not accept the jury's verdicts and that he can be rehabilitated after his incarceration





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