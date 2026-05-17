Bulgarian Singer DARA Claims First-Ever Eurovision Victory with Bangaranga

DARA, a 27-year-old Bulgarian singer, made Eurovision history by winning the country's first-ever contest victory with Bangaranga, accumulating 516 points in Vienna. She represented Bulgaria and emerged triumphant in the prestigious international competition, marking the first time the country has ever claimed the title.

Bulgaria n singer DARA made Eurovision history by winning the country's first-ever contest victory with Bangaranga , accumulating 516 points in Vienna . DARA , 27, represented Bulgaria with the song ' Bangaranga ' and emerged triumphant in the prestigious international competition, marking the first time the country has ever claimed the title.

Just moments before her stunning victory, DARA admitted, 'Honey, I still do not know what's going on.

' She then performed the track once more to bring the contest to a close, simultaneously confirming that next year's competition will be held in Bulgaria. The UK, however, had a disappointing night as Look Mum No Computer was eliminated from the competition with just one point. The social media star had been fairly upbeat just hours before the contest, but sadly it wasn't to be.

When asked whether he feared finishing with no points, he said, 'No, in fact, there's a T-shirt that I'm dreaming of saying, 'Look Mum, No Points' There's an outcome where there's still fun to be had, even if there is nul points.





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Eurovision Song Contest DARA Bangaranga Vienna Bulgaria First-Ever Victory 516 Points T-Shirt Look Mum No Points

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