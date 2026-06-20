Bulls left reeling after second consecutive URC Grand Final defeat

The Bulls have lost the URC Grand Final for the second year running, with Leinster dominating the game from start to finish. The South Africans were blown away by a brilliant Leinster display, with the province surging into a 22-0 lead at half-time and going on to score five tries in a 36-7 win.

The Bulls left Croke Park with a rotten feeling after losing to Leinster in the URC Grand Final for the second year running. The South Africans were blown away by a brilliant Leinster display, with the province surging into a 22-0 lead at half-time and going on to score five tries in a 36-7 win.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said the team didn't give themselves a chance, with the players showing a lot of fight but conceding early tries and struggling with lineouts. Ackermann praised Leinster's clinical performance, saying they punished every mistake the Bulls made and were a champion team. The defeat means the Bulls have now lost four URC finals, but Ackermann doesn't feel the previous losses weighed heavily on his players.

He said the team wanted to use the experiences as motivation to get one over the line after being in four finals. Ackermann believes the players kept on believing they could come back, but they could never get the phases together and put quality rugby together before making an error. He added that Leinster's world-class coaches and players made the difference in the game





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