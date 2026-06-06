Bulls Stun Glasgow Warriors with Epic Comeback in URC Semi-Final

The Vodacom Bulls overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat Glasgow Warriors 22-21 in a dramatic URC semi-final, setting up a potential final against Leinster at Croke Park. A second-half resurgence, driven by tries from Grobbelaar, Papier, and Klopper, and accurate kicking from Pollard, sealed the victory after a dominant Warriors first half.

The Vodacom Bulls delivered a remarkable performance in the United Rugby Championship semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield , overcoming a significant deficit to secure a 22-21 victory.

The South African team faced a daunting challenge early on, trailing 21-3 after Glasgow's dominant first-half display, which included two tries from Kyle Steyn, a converted penalty try, and penalties from Dan Lancaster. Handre Pollard opened the scoring for the Bulls with an early penalty, but Glasgow responded fiercely. Despite the 18-point disadvantage, the Bulls regrouped during halftime and launched a relentless second-half comeback. Johan Grobbelaar's try, converted by Pollard, narrowed the gap to 21-10 by the break.

In the second half, tries from Embrose Papier and Francois Klopper, coupled with Pollard's continued accuracy, fueled the fightback. The team's defensive resilience in the final stages prevented Glasgow from extending their lead, allowing the Bulls to clinch the win with a single-point margin. This stunning turnaround marks one of the most memorable comebacks in URC history.

The victory sets up a final clash with Leinster, should they defeat the Stormers in the other semi-final, with the championship decider scheduled for Croke Park. The match highlighted the Bulls' tactical adaptability and mental fortitude, emphasizing their status as a formidable contender in the tournament. Key moments included critical turnovers, strong set-piece execution, and the leadership of Pollard, whose goal-kicking proved pivotal.

Glasgow's early dominance was characterized by swift attacking plays, but they struggled to maintain momentum against the Bulls' intensified pressure post-intermission. Both teams displayed exceptional physicality, but the Bulls' second-half intensity ultimately dictated the outcome. The win also underscores the growing competitiveness of South African teams in the URC, blending traditional power with evolving strategic nuances. Fans and analysts alike have praised the match as a classic, celebrating the unpredictable nature of knockout rugby.

The social media reaction, as seen in official URC posts, amplified the excitement with hashtags like #BKTURC and #GLAvUL, reflecting global engagement. As the tournament progresses, the Bulls' comeback will be analyzed as a case study in resilience, while Glasgow will review their collapse with an eye on future improvements. The final's venue, Croke Park, adds another layer of significance, promising a grand spectacle between two top-tier sides.

Overall, this semi-final will be remembered for its dramatic shift in fortunes, high stakes, and the sheer determination exhibited by the Bulls





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Rugby URC Bulls Glasgow Warriors Semi-Final Comeback Murrayfield Croke Park Leinster Stormers

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