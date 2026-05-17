Bundibugyo Virus Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda

A public health emergency of international concern has been declared after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths were reported. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal. Health authorities say the current outbreak, first confirmed on Friday, is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines.

disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda a public health emergency of international concern after more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths.

In a post on X, the WHO said the outbreak does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency like the Ebola outbreak in 2014. The disease it causes is rare, but severe and often fatal. Health authorities say the current outbreak, first confirmed on Friday, is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines.

Although more than 20 Ebola outbreaks have taken place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, this is only the third time the Bundibugyo virus has been detected. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounts for all except two of the cases, both of which were reported in Uganda, the WHO said. The Bundibugyo virus was first detected in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district during a 2007-2008 outbreak that infected 149 people and killed 37 people.

The second time was in 2012 in an outbreak in Isiro, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where 57 cases and 29 deaths were reported. However, the global response to previous declarations has been mixed. In 2024, when the WHO declared mpox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and elsewhere in Africa a global emergency, experts at the time said it did little to get supplies such as diagnostic tests, medicines and vaccines to affected countries quickly.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) director general Jean Kaseya said on Saturday that a high number of active cases remain in the community, particularly in Mongwalu where the first cases were reported, significantly complicating containment and contact tracing efforts. Violent conflict with militants, some backed by the so-called Islamic State group, as well as constant population movement due to mining, both within the Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the border with Uganda, have also posed a major challenge to response efforts.

Officials first reported the spread of the disease in Ituri province, close to Uganda and South Sudan, on Friday. On Saturday, the Africa CDC reported 336 suspected cases and over 80 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time.

In addition, there is limited understanding of the epidemiological links with known or suspected cases. The two cases in Uganda include one person whom the country said had travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and died at a hospital in Uganda’s capital Kampala, and another that the WHO said had also travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The WHO said the high percentage of positive cases among samples tested, the spread to Kampala and Uganda and the clusters of deaths across Ituri all point towards a potentially much larger outbreak than what is currently being detected and reported, with significant local and regional risk of spread. This outbreak started in April. So far, we don’t know the index case. It means we don’t know how far is the magnitude of this outbreak.

The earliest known suspected victim, a 59-year-old man, developed symptoms on April 24 and died at a hospital in Ituri on April 27. By the time health authorities were first alerted to the outbreak via social media on May 5, 50 deaths had already been recorded, the Africa CDC said





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Bundibugyo Virus Ebola Disease Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Public Health Emergency International Concern Outbreak Bundibugyo Virus Ebola Disease Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Public Health Emergency International Concern Outbreak

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