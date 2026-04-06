Business Post Group Poised to Report €2 Million Profit After Strategic Turnaround

The Irish newspaper publisher, Business Post Group, is set to announce a €2 million profit for the past year, reversing previous losses. This financial rebound is fueled by rising revenues, strategic investments, and a shift towards digital transformation, indicating a strong outlook for the future.

Business Post Group, the Irish newspaper publisher and market research company, is set to announce a €2 million profit for the past year, according to Chief Executive Enda O'Coineen. This positive financial performance marks a significant turnaround from the €2.88 million loss reported in 2023 and the €1.2 million shortfall in 2022. The company's recent accounts indicate a 14% increase in revenues during 2023, rising to €23.1 million from €20.3 million the previous year.

This growth was achieved despite facing increased operational costs, particularly in the initial part of 2023, including higher energy expenses. O’Coineen highlighted that the company reinvested the profits. The shift towards profitability reflects a recovery in the latter half of the year, following a slower start, and points to the success of strategies implemented to mitigate early-year challenges and capitalize on new opportunities. The group's performance signals a strong foundation for continued growth and expansion, which will be further enhanced by strategic investments and partnerships. The anticipated profit reflects a successful year of adapting to market challenges and strengthening revenue streams. The directors' report highlighted that trading was sluggish in the first half but recovered well in the second half of the year, a clear indication of effective management strategies and market adjustments. This recovery is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the Business Post Group. \The company’s strategic initiatives and investments, including acquisitions and partnerships, have played a pivotal role in shaping its financial trajectory. In 2023, the group completed the acquisition of IMI, a move that is expected to further bolster its market position and revenue potential. While accounting for the combined businesses is still in progress, as the deal to buy the IMI was completed close to the date on which the board was due to approve the company’s 2024 financial statements, the impact of this acquisition is expected to be reflected in future financial statements. Furthermore, the investment by Bonnier News, Scandinavia’s largest media organization, with a €6 million stake through preference shares in the Business Post Group Ltd, has provided a significant boost. The group is working on shifting from traditional publishing to digital, which is expected to support future growth. This is expected to accelerate the group's digital transformation, aligning with industry trends and enhancing its reach and relevance in the evolving media landscape. The directors anticipate that the strategic relationship with Bonnier will accelerate the move from traditional publishing to digital platforms, driving further innovation and market expansion. The preference shares held by Bonnier can be converted into ordinary shares, which suggests a long-term commitment and strategic alignment between the two organizations. \Looking ahead, the Business Post Group is optimistic about its prospects, with O’Coineen indicating that the company is “tracking well” for 2026. This positive outlook is supported by the group's strong financial performance, strategic investments, and its ability to adapt to market dynamics. The company's diverse portfolio, which includes the Business Post newspaper, market researcher Red C, events firm iQuest, and customer data insights firm Relish, contributes to its stability and growth potential. The group’s diversified business model, including its holdings in market research and events, provides multiple revenue streams and mitigates risks associated with relying solely on traditional publishing. This diversification has been a key factor in withstanding challenges and positioning the group for sustained success. The ongoing efforts to integrate and optimize its diverse operations will be crucial for maintaining its competitive edge and driving future growth. The investments made, coupled with an increased focus on digital transformation, position Business Post Group well for the evolving media landscape and a positive future. The company's commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and a diversified business model underpins its anticipated success in the coming years. This forward-looking approach, combined with the proven ability to adapt to changing market conditions, makes the group a promising entity in its sector





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