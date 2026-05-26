By‑election turnout figures reveal systematic under‑counting of Irish voter participation

An analysis of the Dublin Central and Galway West by‑elections shows that using the total local electorate rather than the Dáil‑eligible electorate has consistently lowered reported turnout percentages, prompting calls for methodological reform.

The recent by‑elections in Dublin Central and Galway West have exposed a long‑standing discrepancy between the figure that election officials use to calculate turnout and the actual number of citizens who are eligible to vote in Dáil elections.

Returning officers in both constituencies reported that they applied the total electorate count – the number of people registered on the local electoral register – when tallying votes. In Dublin Central that figure was 63,658, while the state‑run Electoral Commission says the Dáil‑eligible electorate in the same constituency is only 57,619.

Because the larger denominator was used, the official turnout was recorded at 39 percent, even though a more accurate calculation using the Dáil‑eligible electorate would produce a turnout of roughly 44 percent. The same methodology was applied in Galway West, producing similarly deflated turnout percentages. The discrepancy matters because turnout rates are a key indicator of democratic legitimacy and are frequently cited in political analysis.

In the 2020 general election the national turnout was just under 60 percent, a drop of three points from the previous election, and the trend of declining participation has been linked by scholars to an ever‑expanding electoral register. Over the years the register has accumulated duplicate entries, people who have moved abroad, and deceased individuals, inflating the denominator used in turnout calculations.

The Electoral Commission, working with local authorities, has been purging these inaccuracies; in Dublin Central alone about 7,000 invalid entries were removed ahead of the by‑elections. While the clean‑up raises the official turnout figure – because the denominator shrinks – the practice of using the total register rather than the Dáil‑specific electorate has continued to undervalue the actual level of voter engagement.

Dublin city returning officer Joseph Burke defended the use of the larger total electorate figure, noting that it follows long‑standing practice and that he also provided the Dáil‑eligible number when asked. No evidence suggests that individuals who were not entitled to vote in the Dáil were able to cast a ballot; the register clearly separates voters for local and national contests.

Nevertheless, the episode has sparked calls for a uniform reporting standard that distinguishes between the overall local register and the specific Dáil electorate. Such a change would ensure that turnout statistics reflect genuine participation and would prevent the systematic under‑reporting that has persisted for decades. The issue also raises broader questions about the health of Irish democracy, especially as parties like Sinn Féin grapple with weaker performances in urban strongholds while still retaining government power.

Accurate turnout data will be essential for public debate on electoral reform, voter engagement strategies, and the credibility of future elections





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Irish Elections Turnout Calculation Electoral Register Dublin Central Galway West

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