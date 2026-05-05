By-election Uncertainty: A Complex Landscape

Analysis of the upcoming Irish by-elections, focusing on the challenges of prediction, historical trends, and the specific dynamics of the Dublin Central and Galway West constituencies. The article highlights the increasing unpredictability of by-elections and the importance of candidate strength and campaign strategies.

Uncertainty surrounds the upcoming by-elections with many strong candidates vying for position. Dublin Central is a complex constituency with a clear lean towards the left.

It is difficult to make any definitive predictions about the outcome of the by-elections at this time, and it is even more challenging to form an opinion these days than it was in the past. Since the foundation of the State, 134 by-elections have been held, and another pair are now on the horizon. For most of the Dáil's history, it was not difficult to pick the frontrunner.

If a TD died, there was a good chance someone from the same party would succeed them, and it was often a son or daughter. One thing that has been noted over the years is that many TDs have died in office.

For example, between 1970 and 1980, there were fourteen in total. The Adapters: ‘With the craft of theatricality, that much symbolism is to be sparked’ People are living longer now, and progress is visible in healthcare.

As a result, the number of deaths in office has decreased significantly in the meantime. It is difficult to identify a clear pattern in recent years. Each by-election depends on its own circumstances. It is often mentioned that parties in government failed to win a by-election for almost 30 years, between 1982 and 2011.

Looking at the last 26 years from 2000, only seven TDs have died in office - which is good. Looking at the by-elections since 2000, we have seen varying results. It is difficult to find a strong benchmark that would guide someone as to the outcome. The only thing is that if someone dies in office, there is a greater likelihood that someone from the same party (especially a relative) will succeed them.

In 2019, four TDs were elected to the European Parliament - one from Fianna Fáil, two from Independents 4 Change, and one from Fine Gael. Of those vacancies, two seats went to Fianna Fáil, one to the Green Party, and one to Sinn Féin. No party was able to retain its Dáil seats by electing its MEPs to the European Parliament.

When another vacancy arose in 2021 after Eoghan Murphy of Fine Gael resigned from the Oireachtas, Ivana Bacik of the Labour Party won it. Was she swimming against the tide? A little. Her party had not been doing well for a long time before that, but Bacik was a very strong candidate and managed to get the better of James Geoghegan of Fine Gael.

Fine Gael was in power at the time. That never helps a candidate.

Moreover, Geoghegan was not as well known to the public as Bacik. It is difficult to identify a clear pattern in recent years. Each by-election depends on its own circumstances. It is often mentioned that parties in government failed to win a by-election for almost 30 years, between 1982 and 2011.

But that is not the only reason. Politics and life are so volatile that predictability is no longer associated with elections. In competitions with many candidates, someone without a profile can come to the fore and quickly gain momentum or falter. In the upcoming by-elections - in Dublin Central and Galway West - much will depend on the campaigns themselves and the strengths of the candidates.

Someone who emerges as a strong and articulate candidate, with the gift of the gab, will have every chance to seize the opportunity to win. Dublin Central is a complex constituency. There is no doubt that there is a lean towards the left. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is based there, but Janice Boylan is not the candidate she most strongly supports.

Nevertheless, many people would expect Sinn Féin to win the seat, especially given McDonald. The choice of candidate is crucial, of course, and the question is whether Boylan will be strong and appealing enough to win the seat. It appears that Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats is currently in the lead. His party is on the rise at the moment, if you believe the polls.

Although Ennis has not been involved in politics for long, he is an excellent speaker and has a strong story as a community leader who has strongly opposed racism. He comes from the heart of the constituency and is a working-class man. At the same time, he will have no problem attracting votes from middle-class areas





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