BYD accelerating F1 talks with former Red Bull Racing chief

Chinese automaker BYD is accelerating talks to enter Formula 1 after learning from ex-Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner. The discussions will help increase BYD's global visibility and are at an early stage, with no guarantee of success. This move by BYD could prove significant for both the Chinese auto industry and F1's increasing global ambitions.

BYD , the Chinese automaker, is accelerating talks to enter Formula 1 after having discussions with former Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner in Cannes . The talks are a step towards boosting BYD 's global profile and are at an early stage, with no guarantee for its entry into F1.

Chinese carmakers are rapidly expanding into global markets with EVs and hybrids known for their affordability and advanced software. In February, BYD partnered with Manchester City, making it their official automotive partner and promoting its brand to the global audience of the English Premier League. With the increasing global ambitions of F1, this partnership could be a boost for Liberty Media, the US group that has controlled F1 since 2017.

The application process for setting up a new F1 team on the grid is complex and time-consuming, and a newcomer would need to pay a fee of several hundred million dollars to compensate existing teams. Even with this challenge, BYD and other Chinese carmakers are exploring opportunities in motorsports, including F1, to showcase their technology and compete in a global sport





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