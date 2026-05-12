BYD's Denza Sub-Brand Enters Europe with Z9 GT, Flash Rapid Chargers, and Extended Battery Warranty

BYD, a Chinese car manufacturer, has expanded its product range to include the Denza sub-brand, which aims to enter the premium car market with its Z9 GT fastback. Denza will be introduced in Europe, and its arrival dates have not been announced yet. The brand also boasts Flash rapid chargers, capable of charging electric vehicles in just five minutes, and has extended its vehicle battery warranty to 250,000km or eight years, which is a substantial increase compared to other electric car makers.

The Chinese car maker BYD , which started as a battery manufacturer, has transformed into a significant player in the global automotive industry, dethroning BYD 's current lineup in Ireland with its diverse range of electric vehicles .

BYD's Denza sub-brand aims to penetrate the premium car market, with its flagship model, the Z9 GT, a fastback that competes with the Porsche Panamera. Denza will be introduced in Europe, and its arrival dates have not been announced yet. The brand also boasts remarkable Flash rapid chargers, capable of charging electric vehicles in just five minutes. The Z9 GT, a plug-in hybrid, offers a 630km range and can be recharged in just five minutes.

BYD's new European strand, Flash rapid chargers, aims to roll out 6,000 ultra-fast charging points globally outside of China, with 3,000 earmarked for Europe. The brand has also extended its vehicle battery warranty to 250,000km or eight years, which is a substantial increase compared to other electric car makers





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BYD Denza Z9 GT Flash Rapid Chargers Electric Vehicles Premium Car Market China Auto Show Wolfgang Eggers Daniel Craig Stella Li Electric Car Makers Battery Warranty Premium Car Buyers Ireland Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK 30 Countries

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