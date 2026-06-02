Byrne Overcomes Years of Injury Hell to Shine in Louth's Victory

Louth's star player, Byrne, has overcome years of injury hell to shine in their recent victory. Byrne suffered devastating ACL ruptures in 2016 and 2023, and his first season in the AFL in 2015 was wiped out by a hamstring injury. However, he has now returned to the peak of the game and credits his business, Bodyrock Reformer Pilates, with helping him to recover better post-game. Byrne and his Wee County colleagues are looking forward to seeing who they will face in the draw and are hoping to push on after their recent victory.

Byrne capped the performance with a remarkable AFL style climb and catch in the dying moments, after years of injury hell. Byrne capped the performance with a remarkable AFL style climb and catch in the dying moments which helped to set up Paul Matthews' insurance point.

He was told after a bad ankle break back then that he'd never play football again. Either side of that, in 2016 and 2023, Byrne suffered devastating ACL ruptures and his first season in the AFL, in 2015, was wiped out by a hamstring injury. It's only now that he can say the body actually feels quite good and that he's ready to go again.

I only had a son there four months ago and I saw him at the end of the game. The tears were flowing down my face. It's been a long time coming. I don't think anyone sees the real dark days.

There's only a couple of people that probably know and Emma, my girlfriend, is one of them. This makes it a wee bit worthwhile, all those dark days, that I managed to get back here, so it's great. Byrne was a big hit early on in his AFL career, recovering from the hamstring injury of 2015 to feature in 11 of the club's first 16 games of the 2016 season.

Then, at just 21, and almost exactly 10 years ago, he landed awkwardly in a game against Collingwood at the MCG and suffered an ACL rupture. He made 10 more AFL appearances before returning home in late 2018 and, in his first game back, suffered the injury that required an ankle reconstruction. Since 2019, I haven't got a run at it at all.

I'm 31 now and I only saw there last week that I have had 45 appearances for Louth. I haven't played much football at all. I've probably played more AFL than Gaelic. Hopefully that's the injury cloud behind me now and I can go and enjoy it because I love football.

I think about it every day. It's part of my life and it's part of my family's life. Fingers crossed I can stay out there and enjoy playing football. Byrne runs his own business, Bodyrock Reformer Pilates, and credits it with helping him to return to the peak of the game.

It's probably saved my career. As I said, in 2019, I was told I'd never play football again. The reformer allows me to recover better post-game, so I can train and keep the body in some sort of shape. Byrne came on in the final quarter of last year's historic Leinster final win.

So the medals and Hallmark moments are finally arriving after years of frustration. Louth fancy going deep into the All-Ireland series now. After watching them put 4-18 on the board against Dublin at Croke Park, nobody will fancy being paired off with them in this morning's Round 2A draw. This is a very young group, said Byrne.

The expectations within the four walls, like, we know we can compete against anyone. We're looking forward to seeing who we get in the draw.

Then we can just put the head down and go again and see what happens. Byrne and his Wee County colleagues took a big hit when they lost to Dublin by 10 points in early May and relinquished the Leinster title. But all the frustration from that performance came flooding out on Sunday as they ran the Dubs off the pitch with a second half from heaven.

We were probably favourites going into that game in Portlaoise, said Byrne of the provincial semi-final meeting. But we hadn't actually beaten Dublin, as everyone knows, in a long, long time. So there was probably that wee bit of not believing, and a fear in that blue jersey. But really, when we boiled it all down, we know we have the players within the group to compete against anyone in the competition. We showed that this time and hopefully we can push on





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