Cabin Crew Member Sexually Assaulted on Ryanair Flight, Victim Impact Statement Reveals Long-Term Trauma

A Ryanair cabin crew member detailed the profound and lasting trauma she experienced after being sexually assaulted by a passenger in a confined space during a flight. The victim impact statement highlighted her feelings of shame, disgust, and the ongoing struggle for recovery, as well as significant financial losses incurred due to the incident. The perpetrator, who admitted to consuming a large quantity of alcohol before and during the flight, expressed remorse and has offered financial compensation. The court is considering the restitution for the victim's expenses as part of the sentencing process.

A Ryanair cabin crew member has shared the devastating impact of a sexual assault she endured while on duty, describing the harrowing experience in a victim impact statement to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court . The incident, which occurred approximately 40 minutes before the aircraft was scheduled to land in Dublin, has left the victim with deep emotional scars and significant financial burdens. She recounted the violation in a 'tight and confined space' where colleagues were present, a situation that amplified her feelings of shame and disgust, stating that the 'road to recovery feels long and unreachable.' The woman is now navigating her healing process one day at a time, grappling with the lingering sense of being 'disgusting.'

The perpetrator, identified as Aaron Brady, aged 31, from Killeshandra, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman on the flight. During court proceedings, it was revealed that Brady had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol prior to boarding the flight, including around five bottles of wine at the airport and an estimated 12 to 15 mini bottles of alcohol during the flight. He claimed to have no memory of the assault itself but acknowledged a history of problematic drinking, from which he stated he had abstained for a year. Brady expressed profound remorse for the trauma inflicted, stating, 'I can’t believe it, I’m so sorry for the trauma it has caused you. It’s not me at all. I’m really, really sorry.' He confirmed to the court that he is currently banned from Ryanair flights for a period of five years.

The consequences of the assault extended beyond the immediate emotional distress for the victim. The court heard that she incurred financial losses exceeding €3,000, encompassing costs related to sick leave, voluntary absences, and ultimately, her resignation from her position. Notably, the prosecution confirmed that these financial burdens were borne by the victim herself, rather than her employer. Brady's defense counsel highlighted the 'almost mind-boggling' quantity of alcohol consumed by his client, emphasizing that the incident was unintentional and expressing his client's deep regret, shame, and apology. The defense urged the court to consider Brady's early guilty plea, his commendable work history in an ice-cream factory, and the findings of a probation report. As a gesture of remorse, Brady offered €5,000, which the victim was willing to accept. Furthermore, he expressed his willingness to repay the victim’s expenses and indicated the potential to save an additional €5,000 with more time.

Judge Jonathan Dunphy acknowledged the court's primary concern was the financial losses suffered by the woman and adjourned the case until June for finalization, to allow Brady to address the expenses detailed in the victim impact statement. He reluctantly granted Brady continuing bail, enabling him to remain employed. The judge expressed gratitude to the victim for her attendance and emphasized his desire to conclude the case in a manner that allows all parties to move forward





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Ryanair Cabin Crew Sexual Assault Victim Impact Statement Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Alcohol Consumption Remorse Financial Loss Sentencing

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