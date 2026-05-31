Caitlin Hayes: From Understated Pint to FA Cup Final Glory

Irish defender Caitlin Hayes prepares to represent Brighton in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, reflecting on her journey from Warrington to the WSL, her struggles after leaving Celtic, and her determination to help Brighton upset Manchester City.

A few hours after Ireland's win over Poland at Aviva Stadium last month, one of the players walked into a pub nearby. A couple of heads turned, but Caitlin Hayes went largely unnoticed as she sauntered into Slattery's with her family and friends.

The 6ft defender may not have been as recognisable in her civvies, and a quiet pint of Guinness was enjoyed away from the glare with her nearest and dearest. Just rewards after a typically towering performance at the heart of the Irish defence. She was much more in demand as the Irish team circled the pitch at Lansdowne, signs like 'Caitlin Hayes, can I have your jersey?

' and young fans with pink pre-wrap headbands catching the eye. Since making her international debut in 2023, Hayes has established herself as a key player and is growing into a fan favourite. The same applies at Brighton & Hove Albion, who she will represent in Sunday afternoon's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Brighton are massive underdogs as they face WSL champions Manchester City in their first final, but having defied the odds through a magical cup run to date - and having stunned the Sky Blues in the league last month - they will believe anything is possible. After wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, Hayes helped the Seagulls topple Arsenal in the quarter-final, scoring the opener in a 2-0 away win at Meadow Park.

In the semi-final, they trailed 2-0 to Denise O'Sullivan and Liverpool after 22 minutes, but fought back to win 3-2 in the 95th minute, also away at St Helen's. Hayes was outstanding that afternoon and will hope to repeat the feat as Brighton chase the club's first major silverware on the biggest stage.

She will be the only Irish player gracing the hallowed turf at Wembley: Tara O'Hanlon is on the books of Manchester City but on loan at Celtic, who face Rangers in the Scottish Women's Cup final at Hampden Park this afternoon. Another young Irish talent, Eve O'Carroll, recently left for the USL W League.

A seismic upset win would see Hayes join an illustrious list of Irish Women's FA Cup winners - Emma Byrne, Yvonne Treacy, Ciara Grant, Katie McCabe (all Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Arsenal and Chelsea - the first Irishwoman to win at Wembley in 2015), and Aoife Mannion (Manchester United) - but reaching the final is a huge achievement in itself. Hayes grew up in Warrington, an industrial town between Manchester and Liverpool.

She sampled a multitude of sports throughout her childhood before football took hold in the youth ranks of Manchester United, City and Everton. A move to the United States followed, where Hayes balanced football with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology - the study of human movement, performance and function - at Mississippi College.

Her return to this side of the Atlantic brought a brief stint at Cypriot club Barcelona FA and then-Championship outfit Lewes, before her childhood dream was realised. Hayes had grown up supporting Celtic, with her Offaly-born grandfather James particularly influential. The once far-fetched idea of representing that side of her family got closer and closer through a glittering five-year spell in Glasgow, the highlight coming as she helped the Hoops to their first-ever league title in 2023/24.

Champions League football and an Ireland debut followed. Firmly on the radar from her time as Glasgow City manager, Eileen Gleeson capped Hayes on her 28th birthday, a win against Northern Ireland in the WNT's first-ever Aviva Stadium game. She quickly became a permanent fixture under Gleeson, but the Celtic chapter trundled to a close after a reported fallout with then-manager Elena Sadiku.

Then came the difficult start to life at Brighton, which Hayes has spoken about so openly and honestly.

'I probably wouldn't ever encourage anyone to move in January, purely through what I felt was just a massive change,' she said of the mid-2024/25 season switch. 'I'd obviously built a home and my love for Celtic was displayed in many ways. To leave that was very challenging.

And then to pick a club that couldn't be further away and rebuild, not just on the pitch with new team-mates, but to also rebuild a life outside of football had its challenges. There was a time when I probably thought, what have I done?

' It took some time for Hayes to find her feet and adjust to the step-up to WSL football, and as she grappled with breaking through at Brighton, she lost her place in the Ireland XI. Having played virtually every minute under Gleeson, she found herself on the bench in the early days of Carla Ward's reign.

'I definitely struggled. I was in no position to play. I wasn't the best version of myself,' she explained in October, having regained her place. Now, as she prepares for the FA Cup final, Hayes reflects on her journey from Warrington to Wembley, a path filled with highs and lows but ultimately leading to a moment she once only dreamed of





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