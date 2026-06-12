Calm Returns to Belfast After Nights of Racially Motivated Violence and Arson

Police report a significant reduction in street violence following two nights of disorder in Belfast and surrounding areas, where foreign nationals and their properties were targeted. Nineteen arrests have been made since Tuesday. A community solidarity rally is planned in response.

The situation in Belfast and parts of Northern Ireland has shown a marked improvement after two nights of intense violence that saw homes, vehicles, and a bus set on fire in attacks targeting foreign nationals.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson described Thursday night as much calmer with only lower level disturbances compared to the previous evenings. A heightened police presence continues to maintain public order. The violence began on Tuesday, escalating on Wednesday with water cannons deployed in Newtownabbey and serious unrest in Portadown, County Armagh. Twelve police officers were injured during the Wednesday evening disorder.

Among the victims was Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his 40s, who suffered deep cuts to his head, face, and back in a separate attack in north Belfast; a graphic video of that assault circulated widely. He was placed in an induced coma but his condition is improving. The attacks also extended to threats against foreign-national healthcare workers.

So far, nineteen arrests have been made since the violence started, with three more on Thursday, including one relating to Wednesday night's incidents and another for criminal damage to a vehicle in south Belfast. An arson attack on a house in the Shore Road area of north Belfast and reports of race-hate graffiti in east Belfast were also recorded. In Newtownabbey, a 27-year-old man threw a stone at a police vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

Police confirmed that no significant disorder was noted in Derry, though a 16-year-old male was arrested for riotous behaviour from the previous night. Henderson emphasized that the public-order inquiry team is working continuously to identify those involved. In response to the unrest, antiracism events are being organised. A community solidarity rally is scheduled for west Belfast on Friday evening, and a 'Together Against Hate' demonstration is set for Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Police have urged participants to express their views lawfully and will maintain their operational presence over the weekend to ensure stability





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