Cameron Young Extends Lead to Six Strokes at PGA Cadillac Championship

Cameron Young overcame an early stumble to stretch his lead to six strokes after the third round of the PGA Cadillac Championship. Despite challenging wind conditions, Young shot a two-under par 70 to stand at 15-under after 54 holes. World number one Scottie Scheffler is among those chasing Young, setting up an exciting final round.

Cameron Young faced an early setback but managed to extend his lead to six strokes after the third round of the PGA Cadillac Championship on Saturday.

The 28-year-old American, who will turn 29 on Thursday, began with a bogey but quickly recovered with four birdies and another bogey, shooting a two-under par 70 to reach 15-under after 54 holes at the Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Florida. Young attributed his performance to the challenging conditions, particularly the tricky crosswinds that made it difficult to maintain rhythm. Every hole presented a substantial crosswind, forcing players to adapt and create opportunities.

Despite the tough conditions, Young remained focused on managing the wind and capitalizing on chances. World number one Scottie Scheffler, a four-time major winner, carded a 69 to move into a tie for second place at nine-under, alongside South Korean Kim Si-woo and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan. Americans Ben Griffin and Matt McCarty, along with Canada’s Nick Taylor, shared fifth place at eight-under.

Organizers have adjusted the final round schedule due to stormy forecasts for Sunday afternoon, with players teeing off in threesomes from both the first and 10th tees in the morning. Young, who won the Players Championship in March and finished third at the Masters last month, started the day with a five-stroke lead.

However, he found water on his second shot at the par-five first hole, resulting in a bogey, while Taylor made a six-foot birdie putt to narrow the gap to three strokes. Young regained momentum with a 20-foot birdie putt at the fifth hole and a 32-foot chip-in from the rough at the seventh, extending his lead to four strokes. When Taylor stumbled with a double bogey at the seventh, Young’s lead grew to five over Reitan and McCarty.

Young continued his strong play with a 17-foot birdie at the 11th but missed a six-footer for birdie at the par-five 12th and found a bunker off the tee at the par-three 13th, leading to a bogey. He rebounded with a birdie from just inside 19 feet at the par-three 15th and parred the remaining holes, including an eight-foot putt to save par at the 18th.

Scheffler, who is in contention for another major title, dropped his approach at the 18th inches from the hole and tapped in to secure his position in Sunday’s final group. Scheffler acknowledged the difficulty of making birdies in the challenging conditions but expressed confidence in his ability to capitalize on opportunities. The greens have been particularly tricky this week, but Scheffler remains optimistic about his chances if he can get hot with the putter.

The final round promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tournament, with Young aiming to secure his second major victory and Scheffler looking to add to his impressive resume





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PGA Cadillac Championship Cameron Young Scottie Scheffler Golf Trump National Doral

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