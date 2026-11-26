Camilo Duran headers late winner as Celtic overcome Torreense 2-1 in Europa League, securing sixth point in the group stage after comeback win.

Camilo Duran delivered a decisive moment for Celtic Football Club by scoring a late winner in their Europa League match against Torreense. The Colombian striker came off the bench to head home the winning goal in the 85th minute, securing a 2-1 victory for the Scottish side in Leiria, Portugal.

This result moved Celtic to six points in the Europa League group standings. The win followed a previous impressive comeback performance against Beşiktaş, where Duran also scored twice after coming off the bench. This goal marked his 15th of the season and helped cement his value as a impactful substitute player for the Hoops.

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Match Details And Scoring Sequence

Celtic opened the scoring in the ninth minute through an own goal by Javi Vazquez. Vazquez deflected a cross from Jota into his own net while Yang Hyun-jun was positioned nearby to capitalize on the defensive error. However, the Portuguese side equalized just ten minutes later due to sloppy defending in the Celtic box.

Dany Jean scored the leveling goal for Torreense after Celtic defenders Kieran Tierney and Colby Donovan failed to clear bouncing balls following a shot by Alex Alfaro that had hit the crossbar. Jean, a Haiti international, volleyed the rebound into the net, shifting the momentum of the first half in favor of the hosts.

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Substitute Impact And Tactical Changes

Manager Martin O'Neill made several tactical adjustments to restart the momentum for Celtic. He brought on Dane Murray for Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kasper Hogh for Duran at the start of the contest. Despite these changes, Celtic struggled to regain control in the first half, with Jota being the primary creative threat from his homeland.

Second-half substitutions proved to be the turning point of the encounter. Oliver Sorensen and Camilo Duran entered the pitch just before the hour mark. Although Sorensen initially struggled to adapt to the pace, the introduction of Duran provided a new attacking dimension that eventually broke the Torresense defense.

Celtic Dominance And Final Minutes

Celtic dominated possession in the second half but faced difficulty in creating clear-cut chances until the late stages of the game. The breakthrough came from fellow substitute James Forrest, who beat his left-back one-on-one and delivered a precise cross to the back post.

Camilo Duran peeled away from his marker to meet the cross with a downward header that found the back of the net. The goal sparked jubilation among the 4,000 traveling Celtic fans in the crowd of 4,971. Luke McCowan later had a chance to extend the lead but was denied by a good save from the Torreense goalkeeper.

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League Context And Fan Support

Torreense currently sits 13th in the Portuguese second tier and hosted the match in Leiria, located 60 miles from their home town. The visitors held a significant advantage in group points, having won three points more than Celtic after victories over Lillestrom and Ararat-Armenia. The vast majority of the attendance consisted of Hoops supporters who traveled to Portugal to back their team.

Despite initial struggles and a temporary deficit, Celtic secured the three points through resilience and effective substituting. The victory ensures they remain competitive in the Europa League group stage and highlights the importance of squad depth in European competitions.