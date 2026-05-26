Campaign Urges Total Ban on Sunbeds Amid Rising Melanoma Cases

A coalition of health groups calls for a complete ban on commercial sunbeds in Ireland, citing a 75% increased risk of melanoma for users under 35 and high treatment costs.

A coalition of health organizations in Ireland is calling for a complete ban on commercial sunbeds, citing a strong link to melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer .

The Coalition Against Sunbeds, which includes the Irish Cancer Society, the Irish Skin Foundation, and Melanoma Support Ireland, argues that current regulations are insufficient to protect public health. Professor Anne-Marie Tobin, a consultant dermatologist at Tallaght University Hospital and spokesperson for the coalition, stated that approximately 70 people in Ireland are diagnosed with melanomas each year directly due to sunbed use. Depending on the stage at diagnosis, treating these cancers can cost taxpayers up to €9.7 million annually.

The coalition emphasizes that the risk of developing melanoma increases by 75% for individuals who use sunbeds before the age of 35. Despite existing legislation that prohibits sunbed use for those under 18, research suggests that one in 20 children aged 10 to 17 have used tanning machines. This indicates a significant gap in enforcement and awareness. The personal story of Gill Costelloe, a patient advocate with Melanoma Support Ireland, highlights the devastating consequences of sunbed use.

Costelloe shared that she used sunbeds when she was younger and now lives with stage four melanoma, a terminal cancer. Her melanoma was initially caught early when a mole was surgically removed, but it returned five years later without warning, spreading throughout her body and nearly killing her. While she is now doing much better four years after her diagnosis, she will require cancer treatment for the rest of her life.

She lives with the constant knowledge that the treatment may eventually stop working. This story underscores the urgency of the coalition's call for a total ban, as many users underestimate the long-term risks. Earlier this year, the Department of Health's Sunbed Working Group reviewed the health evidence and recommended a blanket ban on commercial sunbeds in Ireland. The coalition is now urging the government to act on this recommendation without delay.

Support for the ban comes from multiple organizations beyond the coalition, including the Irish Association of Dermatologists, the Irish College of GPs, Breakthrough Cancer Research, and the Marie Keating Foundation. Proponents argue that a complete ban is the only way to eliminate the preventable harm caused by sunbeds, especially among young people. They also point to the financial burden on the healthcare system, which could be redirected to other critical areas.

As Ireland faces rising skin cancer rates, the call for a total ban on tanning machines grows louder, with advocates hoping for swift legislative action





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Sunbeds Melanoma Ban Skin Cancer Ireland

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