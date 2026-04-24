Can You Solve This Tricky Maths Puzzle? It's 'Harder Than It Looks'

A challenging maths puzzle is circulating online, testing people's logical reasoning skills. The riddle seems simple, but a subtle detail causes many to get the wrong answer. Can you find the correct solution?

Maintaining a sharp mind is just as important as staying physically fit, and engaging in brainteasers is a wonderful way to achieve this. Regular mental stimulation can significantly enhance cognitive function , improve overall mental wellbeing , and potentially even protect against age-related cognitive decline like dementia.

If you're seeking a mental challenge today, a particularly intriguing maths puzzle has surfaced, promising to test your logical reasoning skills. While the solution itself is relatively straightforward, a subtle nuance in the wording often leads people astray. The puzzle originated on the social media platform X, shared by a user named Jenny, who playfully warned that it was 'harder than it looks,' assigning it a 'maximum' difficulty rating despite its underlying simplicity.

The puzzle presents a concise riddle: 'I am greater than 5, but less than 15. I am divisible by only 3. What number am I?

' The key to unlocking the answer lies in meticulous attention to detail, carefully considering each word within the riddle. Many respondents found themselves tripped up by a specific word, causing them to arrive at an incorrect conclusion.

Therefore, a thorough reading of the question is paramount before attempting a solution. The parameters provided – being between 5 and 15 and divisible by 3 – significantly reduce the pool of potential answers.

However, a common pitfall continues to ensnare many. The correct answer is 9. A significant number of those who attempted the puzzle initially selected either 6 or 12.

However, these choices demonstrate a misunderstanding of the crucial qualifier: 'only' divisible by 3. While both 6 and 12 are indeed divisible by 3, they are also divisible by other numbers, thus failing to meet the riddle's specific criteria. Six is divisible by 1, 2, 3, and 6, while 12 is divisible by 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 12.

In contrast, 9 is divisible by only 1, 3, and 9. This dual fulfillment of the conditions – being within the specified range and being divisible by 'only' 3 – confirms 9 as the correct solution. The riddle highlights the importance of precise language and careful reading comprehension. It's a reminder that even seemingly simple problems can contain hidden complexities that require thoughtful consideration.

The puzzle's popularity underscores the public's appetite for mental challenges and the satisfaction derived from successfully solving them. It also serves as a gentle nudge to prioritize brain health through regular cognitive exercise. This type of puzzle isn't just about finding the right number; it's about sharpening your analytical skills and reinforcing the habit of meticulous thinking.

The ability to dissect information, identify key constraints, and apply logical reasoning is valuable in all aspects of life, from everyday decision-making to complex problem-solving in professional settings. So, whether you solved the puzzle correctly on your first attempt or needed a little nudge, the exercise itself is beneficial. Continue to challenge your mind with similar puzzles and activities to maintain cognitive agility and overall mental wellbeing.

The joy of solving a brainteaser lies not only in the answer itself but also in the process of engaging your mind and pushing your cognitive boundaries. It's a small investment of time that yields significant returns in terms of mental fitness and intellectual stimulation. Remember, a healthy brain is a happy brain, and puzzles like this are a fun and effective way to keep it in top condition





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