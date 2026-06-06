Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene scored the equalizing goal in the 60th minute after Canada's Maxime Crepeau made a stunning save from Mason Melia's shot.

Canada and Ireland draw 1-1 in World Cup warm-up match in Montreal . The match was a closely contested and intense game with both teams creating scoring opportunities.

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene scored the equalizing goal in the 60th minute after Canada's Maxime Crepeau made a stunning save from Mason Melia's shot. The draw was a significant result for Ireland, who were looking to spoil Canada's party and earn a crucial win in their World Cup preparations. For Canada, the draw was a good result, but they will be disappointed not to have taken all three points.

The match was played in front of a lively crowd at Stade Saputo, and the atmosphere was electric throughout the game. The draw means that both teams will head into the World Cup with confidence, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in their opening matches. In other news, Ireland's Jaden Umeh made his first international start, and four other players made their debuts for the team.

The match was a significant test for both teams, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in their next matches. The draw was a good result for both teams, and it will be exciting to see how they perform in the World Cup





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