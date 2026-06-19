Canada Dominates Qatar 6-0 in World Cup,但 Kone Injury Marred Historic Win

Canada achieved its first World Cup victory with a 6-0 win over Qatar, featuring a Jonathan David hat-trick. The match was darkened by a serious injury to Ismael Kone and two red cards for Qatar, while post-game tensions flared between coaches.

Canada secured a historic 6-0 victory over Qatar in a FIFA World Cup Group B match, marking their first-ever win in the tournament. The game, held at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, was overshadowed by a severe injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone in the 51st minute.

Qatar's Assim Madibo delivered a clumsy challenge from behind, causing Kone to writhe in agony and clutch his left leg. Medical staff rushed onto the field, and Kone was eventually stretchered off, waving to the crowd while breathing from an oxygen pipe. Madibo initially received a yellow card, but after a VAR review, it was upgraded to a red card, becoming the second Qatari player sent off after Homam el-Amin's earlier dismissal.

Jonathan David led Canada's offensive onslaught with a hat-trick, complemented by goals from Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba, and an own goal by Qatar's Mohammad Manai. Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and David doubled the lead before halftime. After Kone's injury, substitute Saliba entered and scored a free-kick in the 64th minute, celebrating by holding up Kone's jersey. Another substitute, Jacob Shaffelburg, contributed when his shot was deflected into the net by Manai.

David then completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, sealing the dominant victory. With this win, Canada requires only a draw against Switzerland in their final group match to finish atop Group B. The match concluded with tension as Canadian manager Jesse Marsch and Qatari coach Julen Lopetegui exchanged words, leading to a brief scuffle between the squads.

Despite the celebration of a landmark result, concerns about Kone's injury and the heated end-of-match scenes added a complex layer to Canada's triumphant night. The victory positions Canada strongly in the group, showcasing their attacking prowess while highlighting the physical risks inherent in high-stakes competition





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Canada Qatar World Cup Jonathan David Ismael Kone Group B Jesse Marsch Julen Lopetegui

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