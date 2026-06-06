Canada Edge Ireland in Hard-Fought International Friendly as Irish Side Earns Late Consolation

Canada secured a narrow victory over Ireland in a competitive international friendly, capitalizing on an early own goal and holding off a late Irish rally that saw a penalty converted after a foul by Canadian striker Cyle Larin. The match featured valuable debuts for several Ireland players, including three from the League of Ireland, highlighting the squad's depth development.

Canada entered the match in strong form, having suffered just a solitary defeat in their previous eight fixtures, winning five of those matches, with their only loss coming via a penalty shootout against the Czech Republic.

The Irish side, meanwhile, were looking to bounce back from a series of inconsistent results. The Canadians broke the deadlock midway through the opening period when a corner deflected off Parrott before finding its way into the Irish goal courtesy of an unfortunate touch from Jake O'Brien. O'Brien atoned with a crucial intervention to thwart Hull's Liam Millar as the home side looked to double their advantage before half-time.

Ireland were handed a lifeline approaching the hour mark when Jamie McGrath was caught by Cyle Larin's raised boot inside the penalty area. While Maxime Crepeau parried Parrott's effort from 12 yards, Ipswich wideman Ogbene reacted fastest to convert the loose ball. Larin nearly restored Canada's advantage, while Crepeau produced another excellent stop to deny Tottenham's Mason Melia a goal on his second international appearance.

Ireland also handed first caps to Dawson Devoy, Kian Leavy and Adam Brennan - the first League of Ireland players to feature since 2020 - alongside Joe Hodge





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Canada National Team Ireland National Team International Friendly Soccer Football Cyle Larin Jake O'brien Own Goal Chiedozie Ogbene Maxime Crepeau League Of Ireland Players Debut

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