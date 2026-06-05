Canada's football revolution: from refugee camps to World Cup hopefuls

Canada's national team, led by Alphonso Davies and coach Jesse Marsch, is on the rise ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with deep ties to Irish football through player exchanges and historic matches.

Canada 's national football team has long been overshadowed by its hockey-obsessed sports culture, but the country's growing soccer pedigree is impossible to ignore as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup .

At the heart of this transformation is Alphonso Davies, a global superstar whose journey from a refugee camp to Champions League glory with Bayern Munich epitomizes Canada's diverse talent pool. Davies, now a regular trophy winner with the German giants, is one of several reasons Canadian fans and coach Jesse Marsch are brimming with confidence.

The team's recent performances, including a semi-final run at the 2024 Copa America, suggest they are no longer just participants but potential disruptors on the world stage. Canada's football story is intertwined with Ireland in surprising ways. The two nations have met only twice in men's senior competition, with Ireland winning a friendly 3-0 in 2003, featuring goals from Damien Duff and Robbie Keane.

However, a more recent encounter at the 2023 Women's World Cup saw Canada eliminate Ireland with a 2-1 victory, a match later scrutinized in the Spygate drone spying scandal. At youth level, the 2025 Under-17 World Cup produced a dramatic penalty shootout win for Ireland over Canada, with Canadian-born Grady McDonnell scoring for Ireland.

McDonnell, who earlier became the youngest player in Canadian Premier League history by signing at 15, later moved to Club Brugge in a record transfer fee for a CPL player. The player pipeline between the countries has moved both ways. During the 1980s, former Ireland international Johnny Giles managed the Vancouver Whitecaps and arranged for several Irish players, including Pierce O'Leary and Jimmy Holmes, to move to Canada.

Conversely, Canadian players like David Norman came to Ireland, playing for UCD and earning 49 caps for Canada, including appearances at the 1986 World Cup. His son, Dave Norman Jr., later played for St Patrick's Athletic and won the FAI Cup. Currently, Galway United is a hub for Canadian talent, with winger Kris Twardek, one cap for Canada, and others like Nicolas Chateau and Gianfranco Facchineri.

Goalkeeper Alan Mannus, born in Toronto, won six League of Ireland titles with Shamrock Rovers, though he played for Northern Ireland. This dual-nationality theme extends to Owen Hargreaves, born in Canada to English parents, who won the Champions League with Bayern and Manchester United but chose to play for England. Under Jesse Marsch, appointed in 2024 and recently extended through 2030, Canada has flourished.

The American coach's high-pressing style and belief in the squad's depth have yielded results: losing only one of the last 16 matches and reaching the Copa America semi-finals. Marsch declared his World Cup squad as the best 26 players Canada has ever assembled. Alphonso Davies, the captain, leads a generation that includes Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin. Canada's rise reflects a broader football revolution, driven by immigration, domestic league growth, and major tournament experience.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, co-hosted by Canada, the team aims to advance beyond the group stage for the first time, no longer just happy to be there but determined to make history





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Ireland Alphonso Davies World Cup Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup on the box: Pundits, commentators, referee experts and food aficionadosGetting stuck into a feast of football this summer.

Read more »

Seven Storylines to Watch as the 2026 World Cup ApproachesAs the 2026 World Cup approaches, several storylines are emerging that are set to capture the attention of football fans around the world. From the potential for VAR to be 'binned' by executive order to the potential for a country's tournament to descend into a self-inflicted farce, there is no shortage of drama and intrigue heading into the tournament.

Read more »

Ireland Forward Amber Barrett Aims to Shed Super‑Sub Tag Ahead of World Cup QualifierRepublic of Ireland striker Amber Barrett is hoping her goal‑rich spell at RC Strasbourg will earn her a start in Friday's World Cup qualifying match against the Netherlands at Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as she looks to move beyond the reputation of being a super‑sub that has lingered since her decisive goal against Scotland four years ago.

Read more »

Amber Barrett Ready to Shed 'Super-Sub' Tag for Ireland World Cup BidAmber Barrett wants to ditch the 'super-sub' tag but is willing to accept any role that Carla Ward hands her as Ireland bid for a long-shot automatic World Cup spot

Read more »