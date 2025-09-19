Canada Stuns New Zealand to Reach Women's Rugby World Cup Final

Canada upsets the reigning champions, New Zealand, with a dominant performance in the semi-final of the Women's Rugby World Cup, securing a spot in the final against either England or France.

Canada shocked the rugby world by defeating the reigning champions, New Zealand , in a thrilling semi-final match of the Women's Rugby World Cup . The final score was 34-19, marking the end of the Black Ferns' impressive run in the tournament. New Zealand , who had held the title and remained undefeated in the World Cup since 2014, faced a formidable Canadian team that displayed exceptional skill and strategic prowess.

This victory for Canada propels them to the final, where they will compete against the victor of the England versus France semi-final. The match held at Bristol witnessed an exciting display of attacking rugby from the Canadian side. They built a strong lead in the first half, showcasing remarkable teamwork and execution. Justine Pelletier, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, and Sophie de Goede each scored a try in the first 40 minutes, putting Canada in a commanding position with a score of 24-7. The Canadian captain, Alex Tessier, further solidified their lead with a try early in the second half. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by New Zealand, including a try from Tanya Kalounivale and a try from Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and another from Braxton Sorensen-McGee, the Black Ferns were unable to overcome the significant deficit established by Canada's dominant performance. This defeat marked a turning point in the tournament, ending New Zealand's impressive winning streak and highlighting Canada's growing strength in women's rugby.\The Canadian team demonstrated resilience and tactical brilliance throughout the match, capitalising on opportunities and maintaining a robust defense against the Black Ferns' attacks. Canada's performance was a testament to their preparation and dedication. The team had been crowd-funding their journey to the World Cup, aiming to achieve success in the tournament. Their aggressive start, securing an early lead within the first eight minutes, set the tone for their dominance. Alysha Corrigan provided the assist for Pelletier’s opening try, setting the stage for Canada's offensive onslaught. De Goede’s successful conversion added to the score. Hogan-Rochester’s try extended their lead. Canada's defense effectively pressured New Zealand, forcing uncharacteristic errors and turnovers. Symonds’ try further extended their lead, making the score 17-0. New Zealand's Kalounivale scored, cutting the deficit. De Goede’s try before half-time increased their lead, making the score 24-7 at the interval. Tessier's try added another crucial score in the second half. New Zealand responded with tries, but Canada maintained their composure, with De Goede's late penalty. This demonstrated their capacity to handle pressure. The overall display underscored Canada's impressive performance, putting them in a great position to compete for the World Cup title.\The victory for Canada, ranked second in the world, was not entirely unexpected, particularly given their recent record against New Zealand. They had previously secured a 22-19 win against the Black Ferns the prior year, as well as a 27-27 draw during the Pacific Four series. This history provided a foundation of confidence and strategic familiarity. The match highlighted key players' roles, Pelletier’s playmaking and De Goede's goal-kicking and overall leadership were instrumental in Canada’s success. The Black Ferns, though, had an off day. New Zealand's comeback attempt fell short, mainly due to Canada's strong defence and effective game management. The game demonstrated the evolving landscape of women's rugby, with Canada emerging as a serious contender. The victory marks Canada's second appearance in a World Cup final. Their journey to the final is a story of determination, teamwork, and strategic excellence. The final will be held in Twickenham. Canada's performance in the semi-final has set a new benchmark. They are now poised to contend for the championship. The match exemplified the competitive nature of the Women’s Rugby World Cup





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Women's Rugby World Cup Canada New Zealand Sports News

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

League of Ireland to introduce Women's Development League from 2026The latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs fastest women’s 400m in 40 years to claim world goldHigh standard for absent Rhasidat Adeleke’s event as Marileidy Paulino also runs under 48 seconds

Read more »

For Irish women writers, James Joyce was never a shadow but a lightMany Irish women writers have engaged with Joyce - both challenging and building on his legacy in their fiction. In studying them, I was also studying myself

Read more »

we’re very privileged’: Contemporary Irish women writers celebrated at symposium in MexicoIrish studies programme in Mexico has introduced students to writers such as Sally Rooney and Claire Keegan

Read more »

AI medical tools downplay symptoms in women and ethnic minoritiesLarge language models reflect biases that can lead to inferior healthcare advice to female, Black and Asian patients

Read more »

New Covid strain surging in Ireland causing strange new symptoms like bloatingThe XFG variant, also known as Stratus, now accounts for 73% of all known infections in Ireland and is causing a surge in cases - and has a host of subtle new symptoms like bloating and reflux

Read more »