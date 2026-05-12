Canadian PM Mark Carney Meets with 150 Irish Business Leaders in Ottawa

Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of Canada and former Governor of the Bank of England, visited the Irish embassy in Ottawa on Monday to hold a closed-door meeting with 150 Irish business leaders as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme. The main focus of the discussion was to strengthen relations between his country and Europe.

Canadian PM Mark Carney met with 150 Irish business leaders in Ottawa on Monday, discussing strengthening of ties between his country and Europe and potential investment opportunities in Canada for Irish companies.

UK government brought legislation to the Seanad to ratify the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), but faced a Supreme Court block. Last week's legislation was already passed by the Dáil and will now go to the Seanad for ratification. Carney hopes to “catalyse” 1 trillion Canadian dollars in investment and attract more Irish companies to invest in Canada, given the uncertainty over trade with a Donald Trump-led United States.

The more free trade deals, the better for an open economy such as Ireland





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Canada Ireland Free Trade Comprehensive Economic And Trade Agreement Investment Business Leaders Global Trade Donald Trump Mark Carney

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