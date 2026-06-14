Canadian PM Mark Carney Reconnects with Irish Roots During Visit to Mayo

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Aughagower, County Mayo, meeting relatives and locals, and emphasizing the strong ties between Canada and Ireland.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited the village of Aughagower in County Mayo, Ireland , on Sunday as part of a two-day visit to reconnect with his ancestral roots.

Carney, the grandson of Irish emigrants Robert Carney and Nora Moran, who left Mayo for Canada in 1925, met with excited locals, distant cousins, and his oldest living relatives, Maureen and Pat Carney. He attended mass at the local church, planted a tree in the sun-soaked village, and visited the graves of his ancestors. Joking with the priest about having mass outside, Carney also greeted Canadian citizens who traveled to see him.

The main road into Aughagower was adorned with Canadian flags, which Carney said felt like a heartfelt welcome for Canada. Reflecting on his previous visit in 2017, when no one noticed him, he described the experience as remarkable and an honor, providing a sense of purpose to engagements strengthening the Ireland-Canada relationship. The visit underscored the deep ties between the two nations, with Carney emphasizing Canada's role as a force for good and a welcoming home for immigrants.

In a lighthearted moment, he declined to offer advice for the Mayo Gaelic football team, joking that his opinion on the sport would be unhelpful. Carney's itinerary also included a meeting with President Catherine Connolly at Westport House, which he described as wonderful, and engagements with Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Westport. The Taoiseach highlighted the significance of Carney's homecoming, noting that his grandparents, tenant farmers born in Aughagower, would be enormously proud of their grandson's accomplishments.

Martin remarked that the day was meaningful for Carney to reconnect with his heritage and for the local community to see a global figure return to his roots. At a Dublin Castle event on Saturday, Martin revealed a deeper historical connection, referencing a page in the Book of Armagh that links Aughagower to St. Patrick. According to the account, St. Patrick consecrated a church in Aughagower, prophesying that good bishops and blessed people would emerge from there.

Martin joked that St. Patrick must have had Mark Carney in mind. The Taoiseach also reflected on the extraordinary journey of Carney's grandparents, who sailed across the Atlantic in search of a better life. He told Carney that when he walks the roads of Mayo, he would realize that Ireland never forgets her own.

Carney, in turn, referenced the poem Thresholds by John O'Donohue, noting that his grandparents crossed their threshold in Mayo a century ago into a life in Canada, a country still building itself. He highlighted the half a million people who travel between Canada and Ireland each year, crossing thresholds of their own. Carney concluded by addressing the contemporary context of global system rupture, suggesting that the shared values forged through past thresholds would guide Canada, Ireland, and Europe forward.

The visit served as a poignant reminder of the enduring bonds between the two nations, blending personal heritage with diplomatic engagement. The local community in Aughagower expressed pride in welcoming a prime minister with such deep local roots, and the event was marked by warmth and celebration. Carney's trip also included cultural and historical elements, such as visiting Trinity College and the Book of Kells, further emphasizing the rich tapestry of Irish-Canadian relations





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