Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's historical ties to Ireland revealed

Taoiseach Micheal Martin referenced the historical ties between Ireland and Canada, suggesting that they stretch back further than initially thought. Mr Martin also referenced the 'extraordinary journey' of Mr Carney's grandparents in search of a better life across the Atlantic.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke during a press conference following a visit to Government Buildings in Dublin as part of his visit to Ireland .

Taoiseach Micheal Martin referenced the historical ties between Ireland and Canada, suggesting that they stretch back further than initially thought. Mr Martin also referenced the 'extraordinary journey' of Mr Carney's grandparents in search of a better life across the Atlantic. He told Mr Carney that when he walks the roads his grandparents walked in Mayo, he would discover that 'Ireland never forgets her own'.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also referenced the poem Thresholds by Irish poet John O'Donohue, saying that his grandparents crossed their threshold in Mayo a century ago into a life of a country that was still building itself, as Canada always has. He added that today, half a million people who travel between their countries every year cross thresholds.

Mr Carney also mentioned the rupture in the global system and suggested that the shared values that have been forged will bring them forward





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