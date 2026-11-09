Candle Community Trust Report Shows Trauma Recovery Success in Ballyfermot

A new independent report confirms that Candle Community Trust in Ballyfermot successfully reduces criminal behavior and improves outcomes for marginalized youth through trauma-informed care.

An independent report on the Candle Community Trust in Ballyfermot confirms that its trauma-informed care model generates significant positive change for marginalized young people in west Dublin. The center successfully addresses challenging behaviors and criminal tendencies among a daily cohort of up to sixty youths through specialized relational support.

Core Mechanism of Trauma Recovery

The comprehensive evaluation highlights that the center prioritizes relational and emotional safety to facilitate transformational change. The approach explicitly recognizes how childhood adversity and trauma negatively impact behavior, relationships, and learning capabilities. This methodology focuses on staying with the young person throughout their journey to ensure effective intervention. The model operates on the belief that consistent support and the right therapeutic interventions lead to profound personal transformation. Participants engage in education, training, therapies, and wraparound supports designed to rebuild their foundational sense of security. This structured environment allows individuals to process past trauma without judgment in a safe physical space.

Also read Carl Sagan is finally getting a biopic film of his life and work

Stakeholder Views on Youth Development

Director Dervella McNee of Candle Community Trust explained that challenging behaviors often stem from experiences of childhood adversity and intergenerational disadvantage. She emphasized that living in impoverished communities significantly contributes to the complex needs of the young people they serve. Michael Ruddy, an outreach mentor worker, stated there is absolutely one hundred percent hope for any young person involved in the juvenile justice system. He argued that life in Ireland is not a level playing field for many children growing up in these circumstances. Ruddy noted that the absence of secure attachment in childhood leads to emotional dysregulation and hyper-vigilance. Many youths develop protective walls due to missing out on typical developmental experiences like comforting or bonding. This wiring causes them to fight their corner and distrust adults, making traditional disciplinary methods ineffective. The staff approach remains curious about the causes of behavior rather than furious at the behavior itself.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Participant Outcomes

Dr Rob Worrall, the independent consultant who authored the report, observed that progress for participants is not always linear but yields meaningful results. Early success often involves participants feeling safe enough to return to the center and feeling heard by staff. One participant noted a personal transformation from engaging in fights to accepting support from a caring community. Another individual reported that the non-judgmental environment helped lower their defensive barriers and fostered trust. The documented outcomes include prevention of criminal activity, increased emotional resilience, and accredited educational attainment. Participants also reported improved relationships with others and a stronger sense of identity and active citizenship. These results confirm the significant impact of the center on reducing crime and improving wellbeing among the demographic. The study drew on observations, interviews, and a review of practice literature to validate these findings. Tusla and the Irish Probation Service funded the report as two of the main financial supporters of the program. Candle works primarily with individuals aged between ten and twenty-five years who are referred by these statutory bodies.

Future Implications for Social Services

Dervella McNee expressed hope that the published findings could inspire and guide other organizations working with at-risk youth. She stated that the research confirmed the profound impact of their work and the brave journey undertaken by the participants. The center continues to operate as a vital resource for those facing intergenerational disadvantage in west Dublin. Future steps involve sharing these insights to potentially reshape how social services approach trauma recovery. The report serves as a testament to the efficacy of relational safety in overcoming deep-seated behavioral challenges. Candle Community Trust remains dedicated to supporting the next generation of young people through these proven methods.