The Cannes Film Festival 2022 is underway, with the bovine rumble of Canal+ appearing before countless films as a reaction against Maxime Saada's declaration. The festival is also witnessing a smaller Irish presence and a late rally to save the competition's bacon. Notable films include 'Fjord' by Cristian Mungiu, 'The Man I Love' by Ira Sachs, and 'Club Kid' by Jordan Firstman.

People who haven’t seen Cristian Mungiu ’s Fjord are already trading spittle-flecked invective on social media. It will generate furious debate all the way up to awards season The Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening ceremony of the 79th edition of the Cannes film festival earlier this month.

But, at the 79th edition of the festival, the bovine rumble re-emerged as the logo of the near-ubiquitous French production company Canal+ appeared before countless films. This was a reaction against Maxime Saada, the firm’s chief executive, declaring he no longer wanted to work with industry professionals who had signed a petition expressing concern at the influence of Canal’s main shareholder, the conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré.

Not work with That casual protest meshed with the general swell of anxiety around the Croisette. Everybody was worried about something. Why were there so few American films at the festival this year? IsSome of this is climate.

Some of this is just weather. Some is down to permanent changes in the cinematic ecosystem. Some is just timing. Critics here are always moaning about the “worst Cannes since…” (2010 is frequently cited as a 21st-century nadir).

More often than not, as was the case this year, a late rally ends up saving the competition’s bacon. Behind the scenes at one of Ireland’s oldest jewellery stores Weir & Sons: workshops, rare jewels and €100,000 watches, detailing a Christian family’s persecution by Norwegian child services, will also do wonders for the stubborn influence of the festival. It is not just a fine film.

It is the sort of film that will generate masses of furious debate all the way up to awards season at the turn of the year. People who haven’t seen it are already trading spittle-flecked invective on social media. Get used to it. There was a smaller Irish presence here than in some recent years, but the talent made itself heard.

Playing in the prestigious Critics’ Week strand, Alexander Murphy’s fine documentaryThe premiere of Zachary Wigon’s Victorian Psycho, a horror comedy shot entirely in Ireland, gave the director a chance to pay tribute to the Irish assistant director Jim Corr.

‘This is the final film he worked on. He passed away far too young, shortly after we wrapped on this film. I know a number of his family members are here today. ’, Limerick’s finest, who, in her role as jury member, bossed the red carpet with well-received looks.

‘The 2026 Cannes film festival’s style star to watch,’ Vogue raved. Harper’s Bazaar named her the fifth-best dressed of the festival: dignified in a black Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli for the premiere of Lukas Dhont’s Coward; in creamy yellow Loewe for the screening of Ira Sachs’s The Man I Love. A committed cineaste, Negga no doubt contributed greatly to the conclave that eventually delivered white smoke for Fjord.

Ruth Negga at the Coward screening during the 79th annual Cannes film festival. Photograph: Getty Imagesgave a wonderful performance as a surprised man when, at the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, he received a hitherto unannounced honorary Palme d’Or from the festival’s director, Thierry Frémaux. The film, which lands on Apple TV this week, is the wispy, unashamedly autobiographical tale of a small boy travelling across the United States by air in the early 1960s.

Clocking in at just more than an hour, it was so slight that the screen could barely stop it from floating away in a vapour, but the period detail and the sincere connection with Travolta’s own childhood just about kept us engaged. As ever, the attendees live different Cannes lives according to what is written on their accreditation.

Many journalists, on first attending, are surprised to hear that some buyers and producers barely know what films are competing for the Palme d’Or. This year, a good portion of the official selection having already been acquired by distributors, there were fewer punch-ups over the rights to hot movies. US director and screenwriter Jordan Firstman at this year’s Cannes film festival. Photograph: Valery Hache/Getty Images One exception was Jordan Firstman’s Club Kid.

Arriving with little fanfare, this acclaimed tale of a party promoter thrown together with the child he never knew he had sold to A24, the hippest indie distributor, for something in the region of $17 million (€14.6 million). But the studio with the golden touch at Cannes remains Neon. Winning again this year with Fjord, that company has now taken the top prize on an unprecedented (and surely unbeatable) seven consecutive occasion





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cannes Film Festival Fjord Cristian Mungiu Maxime Saada Canal+ Vincent Bolloré Irish Presence Jordan Firstman Club Kid Awards Season Late Rally Bovine Rumble

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wedding supplier spotlight: Jo McAteer, Celebrant of the Year 2026Recently named Wedding Celebrant of the Year 2026 by WeddingsOnline Awards, Jo McAteer is known for her relaxed, genuine and personable approach to ce

Read more »

Ireland's Sun-Drenched Summer Days AheadMet Eireann has revealed that certain counties in Ireland could soon bask in scorching 21C heat, with the mercury soaring even higher over the coming days. The forecast predicts a dry and sunny spell, with clear blue skies and sizzling temperatures, specifically for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Read more »

ROBBIE KEANE CONFIRMED his departure ahead of Hungary giants Ferencváros, saying now is the right time for him to move onThe Dubliner, in his first season, won the league and lifted the Hungarian Cup under Ferencváros.

Read more »

Four New Films to See This Week: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Finding Emily, Hen and Tom & Jerry: Forbidden CompassThe Mandalorian and Grogu, Finding Emily, Hen and Tom & Jerry: Forbidden Compass are four movies released in the week of May 22nd, 2026. Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn feature in these movies.

Read more »

The team that Ben built: How O'Connor has changed Cork's age profileThe Rebels’ manager has made more tweaks than expected in his first season in charge.

Read more »

Decathlon Launches 'No Tent Left Behind' Pledge in IrelandTo celebrate the launch, one lucky reader will win a 500 Euro Decathlon voucher, and customers can return selected festival tents to a Decathlon retail store in exchange for 100% of the original purchase value back on a Decathlon gift card.

Read more »