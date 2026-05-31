Capital Gains Tax Liability for Co-owners: A Complex Issue

Co-owners who have rented out a property since one of them moved out may face complex tax implications when selling the property. The length of time each owner has lived in the property and the type of property will determine the tax liability.

Capital gains tax liability for co-owners can be complex when one owner has moved out of the property, leaving the other owner to navigate the tax implications of the sale.

If the co-owners have been renting out the property since one of them moved out, the tax liability will depend on the length of time each owner has lived in the property. In Ireland, the principal private residence relief from capital gains tax can be claimed by owners who have lived in the property for a certain period of time.

However, if one owner has moved out, they may only be eligible for a reduced relief. The tax implications of the sale will also depend on the type of property and the amount of time each owner has spent living in it.

For example, if one owner has lived in the property for 11 years and the other owner has lived in it for 5 years, the tax liability will be split between the two owners based on the length of time they have lived in the property. In this scenario, the owner who has lived in the property for 11 years will be liable for a larger portion of the capital gains tax.

Additionally, if one owner has moved out for work-related reasons, they may be eligible for a longer period of relief. However, if the owner has simply moved out without a valid reason, they may only be eligible for a reduced relief. It is also worth noting that Revenue may be aware of the owner's situation and may challenge their claim for relief if they are not able to provide evidence of their eligibility.

Therefore, it is essential for co-owners to carefully consider their tax implications and seek professional advice before selling the property





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Capital Gains Tax Co-Owners Principal Private Residence Relief Tax Implications Property Sale

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