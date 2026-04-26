Car Explosion Near Northern Ireland Police Station Prompts Evacuations and Investigation

A hijacked car exploded near a police station in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, prompting evacuations and a major security operation. Police are investigating the incident as attempted murder and suspect dissident republicans are responsible. No injuries were reported thanks to the quick actions of officers.

A significant security incident unfolded in Northern Ireland on Saturday night, centering around a car explosion near a police station in Dunmurry. The Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ) initially requested the public to avoid the Kingsway area following reports of the blast.

Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton lauded the swift and courageous actions of officers who, upon discovering a suspicious vehicle, immediately began evacuating nearby homes, knowingly placing themselves in considerable danger. The situation escalated when the hijacked car detonated, erupting in flames and scattering debris across the scene. Thankfully, due to the rapid response and evacuation efforts, no injuries were reported, a fact described by Singleton as nothing short of miraculous.

The incident began shortly after 10:50 PM when a delivery driver’s vehicle was hijacked in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast. A gas cylinder was then placed within the boot of the car, transforming it into a mobile explosive device. The vehicle was subsequently abandoned directly outside the front of the Dunmurry police station, prompting officers to activate the station’s attack alarm. As officers bravely worked to evacuate residents – including families with young babies – the device detonated.

Singleton emphasized the reckless nature of the attack, stating that while the device may have lacked sophistication, it compensated with unpredictable danger. He condemned the act as idiotic and absolute madness, highlighting the deliberate targeting of both police personnel and the public. A full attempted murder investigation has been launched, and authorities are appealing for information, particularly regarding the hijacked vehicle’s movements in Twinbrook prior to 11:00 PM.

The public is urged to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers with any relevant details. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across Northern Ireland and the UK government. Brendan Mullan, chairman of the PSNI’s oversight body, described the explosive device as intended to kill officers and inflict maximum harm within a residential area, emphasizing the lack of vision and support for those responsible.

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey echoed this sentiment, stating that those involved represent no one and offer nothing positive to society. People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll highlighted the confusion, uncertainty, and fear the bomb instilled in the local community. This incident follows a similar event last month in Lurgan, where a delivery driver was also hijacked and forced to drive a vehicle containing a device towards another police station.

Police suspect dissident republicans are responsible for both attacks, and Singleton confirmed that the current investigation is proceeding on that basis. The focus remains on bringing those responsible to justice and restoring a sense of security to the affected communities. The ongoing security operation continues to disrupt daily life for residents in the Kingsway area, who remain unable to return to their homes. Authorities are committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by this cowardly act





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Northern Ireland Car Explosion PSNI Dissident Republicans Hijacking

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Car Explosion Near Northern Ireland Police StationA car explosion occurred near Dunmurry police station in Northern Ireland, prompting evacuations and a police warning to avoid the area. Authorities believe the device was intended to harm officers and cause widespread damage, and are investigating potential links to dissident republicans. No serious injuries were reported.

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