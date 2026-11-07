Cardiff City Comeback From 4-1 Down To Beat Burnley

Cardiff City staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Burnley 5-4 in the Championship. Jack Moylan scored the winner as the Bluebirds climbed to the top of the table.

Cardiff City reclaimed the top spot in the Sky Bet Championship table with a dramatic 5-4 victory over Burnley at the Cardiff City Stadium. Jack Moylan continued his impressive scoring streak by netting the decisive goal in the final moments of the match. The win marked a significant turnaround for Brian Barry-Murphy's side, which had suffered a disappointing loss to West Ham just days earlier. The result left Burnley's difficult season in even deeper crisis as they collapsed from a commanding lead.

The Dramatic Comeback Against Burnley

Burnley seized an early advantage when Andreas Hountondji slid the ball past Cardiff goalkeeper Nathan Trott following a hopeful punt from Lucas Pires. Marcus Edwards doubled the visitors' lead ten minutes later, firing through a crowded box to leave Trott with no chance. Cardiff pulled a goal back before the break when Rubin Colwill's effort was deflected in by Ollie Tanner. However, Burnley restored their two-goal cushion through Largie Ramazani, whose shot found the top corner after a poor clearance from Kristian Bielik.

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The situation for Cardiff appeared hopeless when Alex Robertson diverted Aaron Ramsey's cross into his own net, making the score 4-1. Yousef Salech, who had come off the bench less than two minutes prior, capitalized on a Burnley clearance that bounced off Cian Ashford. Although Connor Roberts was adjudged to have pushed Salech, Jack Moylan converted the resulting penalty to give the home crowd hope. The turning point arrived when Salech headed home off the bar from a Rubin Colwill cross, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Other Championship Results And Standings

In other matches across the division, West Bromwich Albion secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Millwall at The Hawthorns. Isaac Price opened the scoring with a curling effort early in the second half. Jayson Molumby added a goal twelve minutes from time, and Felix Horn Myhre completed the scoring in the 89th minute with a strike set up by Price. The result extended West Brom's unbeaten run to six matches, while Millwall suffered their third consecutive away defeat.

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Birmingham City moved to the top of the table with a 2-1 win against ten-man Swansea City. Jay Stansfield scored a late winner after Christoph Klarer had cancelled out Lewis O'Brien's opener for the visitors. In Wrexham, Lewis O'Brien scored his first goal of the season to secure a 1-1 draw with Wolves. Adam Armstrong had given Wolves an early lead, but the result prevented them from moving to the summit. Watford and Middlesbrough played to a goalless draw, with Watford goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia producing a magnificent display to deny the high-flying visitors.

Managerial Wins And Late Goals Define The Day

Jordan Thompson scored a stunning volley to give Preston North End a 1-0 victory over Southampton. The win marked Graham Alexander's first as manager of Preston. In a tense encounter at Deepdale, Thompson's strike proved to be the difference in a match where Southampton struggled to find the net. Scott Parker remains without a win as West Ham manager after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn. Andri Gudjohnsen and Dapo Afolayan scored for the Rovers, while Joel Piroe scored a late consolation for West Ham.

QPR secured a narrow 2-1 win over Lincoln City at Loftus Road. Richard Kone headed in the opening goal in the 11th minute, marking his fifth goal in four matches. Dom Jefferies equalized for Lincoln before Glen Kamara scored a late winner for the hosts. These results collectively reshaped the top of the Championship table, with Cardiff City and Birmingham City now sharing the bragging rights at the summit. The drama of the day highlighted the unpredictable nature of the second tier, where leading by four goals offers no guarantee of safety.