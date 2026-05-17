Cardiologist issues warning about keto diet and its impact on heart health

Dr Francesco Lo Monaco, a private cardiologist in London, warns that the 'keto' or ketogenic diet, a high-fat, low-carbohydrate and protein-heavy eating plan, could compromise heart health. He emphasizes the need for a short-term, sustainable, and balanced approach to maintain long-term heart health and weight management.

A cardiologist has issued a warning about a popular protein-rich diet that could compromise heart health, as many people make one crucial error. Dr Francesco Lo Monaco, a private cardiologist in London, revealed that the 'keto' or ketogenic diet can raise levels of bad cholesterol and put a strain on the heart, especially when followed for too long.

He also highlighted the need to prioritize healthier fats and the importance of sustainability in weight management and heart health. He encourages people to focus on more balanced, evidence-backed approaches like the Mediterranean diet instead





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Keto Diet Cardiovascular Health High-Fat Diet Low-Carbohydrate Diet LDL Or 'Bad' Cholesterol Mediterranean Diet

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