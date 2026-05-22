Care home worker David Jones jailed for 15 years for targeting vulnerable elderly women for sexual abuse

David Jones, a care home worker, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for targeting vulnerable elderly women for sexual abuse. He was caught by a colleague in one of the victims' rooms with his trousers down, and a search of his phone revealed the scale of his crimes. A second victim was identified by police using images Jones had taken of himself carrying out the sexual abuse.

David Jones , 53, has been jailed for 15 years after targeting vulnerable elderly women in his care. One of the victims was unable to speak so could not reveal what he did, while the family of another had noticed the 'fear in her eyes' but says their concerns were dismissed.

Care home bosses insisted it was simply symptoms of advancing dementia. Jones was caught by a colleague in one of the victims' rooms with his trousers down, and a search of his phone revealed the scale of his crimes. A second victim was identified by police using images Jones had taken of himself carrying out the sexual abuse.

Police also found indecent images of children, and a 'plethora' of images of suspected further care home victims who have not yet been identified





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David Jones Care Home Worker Vulnerable Elderly Women Sexual Abuse Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison Caught By A Colleague Search Of His Phone Second Victim Identified By Police Using Images Indecent Images Of Children Images Of Suspected Further Care Home Victims

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