Carer's Support Grant 2026: Payment Date, Eligibility, and Upcoming Changes

Details on the €2,000 annual Carer's Support Grant, including the June 4, 2026 payment date for eligible recipients. Information covers automatic eligibility, the application process for non-benefit recipients, and key upcoming changes to Carer's Allowance income thresholds that will increase future grant beneficiaries.

The annual Carer's Support Grant , formerly known as the Respite Care Grant , is scheduled to be paid into eligible accounts on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

This €2,000 payment is made once a year by the Department of Social Protection (DSP) to support individuals providing care. While the grant can be used to cover respite care costs, there is no requirement to spend it on those services, giving recipients flexibility in how the funds are utilized. Crucially, only one grant may be paid per person receiving care, ensuring the benefit is directed to the primary carer.

Eligibility for the grant is primarily automatic for those already receiving Carer's Allowance (both full and half-rate), Carer's Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. These individuals do not need to submit a separate application; the payment will be credited automatically in June. For carers who are not receiving any of these qualifying benefits, an application process is available.

Applications for a specific year can be submitted starting in April of that year and remain open until December 31 of the following year, providing a substantial window to claim. A significant change is set to expand the pool of future recipients. Starting in July 2026, the weekly income disregard for Carer's Allowance will be substantially increased. The threshold for a single person will rise by €375 to €1,000, and for a couple, it will increase by €750 to €2,000.

This adjustment means more carers will meet the eligibility criteria for Carer's Allowance, which in turn will qualify them for the automatic annual Carer's Support Grant. The policy update is expected to provide greater financial support to a wider range of caring households across the country





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Carer's Support Grant Respite Care Grant Department Of Social Protection DSP Carer's Allowance Carer's Benefit Domiciliary Care Allowance Social Welfare Payment Ireland Caregiver Support June 2026 Payment Income Disregard

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