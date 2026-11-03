Carla Lockhart Quits DUP to Sit as Independent Unionist MP

Democratic Unionist Party MP Carla Lockhart resigns from the DUP citing conscience over the Drumcree protest stance, joining Alex Easton as independent unionist representatives in Westminster.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart has resigned from the party to sit as an independent unionist. Her departure marks a significant fracture within the Democratic Unionist Party as she cited moral objections to the party leadership's handling of recent political tensions.

Core Details of the Resignation

Lockhart's exit stems directly from a disagreement with DUP leader Gavin Robinson and the senior leadership team. She resigned from her role as a party officer previously due to her stance on how the party interacts with First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Lockhart believed the party failed to hold O'Neill accountable for participating in unnotified protests against the Orange Order march at Drumcree in Portadown, Co Armagh. She described these actions as lawbreaking in her public statements regarding the dispute.

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Leadership Disagreement and Stance

The DUP leadership, including Robinson, disagreed with Lockhart's demand to withdraw Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. Such a withdrawal would have automatically removed O'Neill given the joint nature of their offices. Instead, the party opted for sanctions that include refusing to participate in joint engagements with the First Minister. They made clear last week that they would not remove Little-Pengelly or trigger the collapse of Stormont institutions.

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Unionism Fragmentation and Electoral Impact

The resignation further fragments unionist representation in the UK Parliament. Unionism is now represented by five distinct strands including the DUP, UUP, TUV, and two independent unionists. Lockhart joins Alex Easton from North Down as an independent MP. This division coincides with a decline in DUP seats from eight to five after the 2024 election. The party has now dropped to four MPs, half its previous tally.

Consequences for Future Elections

Recent polling by More In Common shows Sinn Féin leading at thirty percent while the DUP sits at eighteen percent. The Northern Ireland Assembly elections are due by May next year. With internal tensions and external political challenges, the DUP faces a difficult road ahead. The party must address these fractures while Sinn Féin gains momentum from its current political positioning.