Carla Lockhart Resigns from DUP over Drumcree Fallout, Will Sit as Independent MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has resigned from the DUP with immediate effect over its response to the Drumcree dispute, leaving the party with four MPs. She will continue in the House of Commons as an independent unionist.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has resigned from the DUP with immediate effect. She announced the move on Monday evening by posting a copy of her resignation letter to party leader Gavin Robinson on social media.

Lockhart confirmed she will continue to sit in the House of Commons as an independent unionist. The resignation leaves the DUP with four MPs in the House of Commons, compared with 10 in 2017. Lockhart was a high-profile party member who joined as a teenager. Her departure has been viewed as a hammer blow to the DUP and follows days of expectation that she would leave.

Also read Irish Olympic Star Ciara Mageean Dies at 34 After Cancer Diagnosis

Carla Lockhart Resigns From DUP

Lockhart said she was resigning on a point of principle. She wrote that it was with deep regret that she resigned from the DUP parliamentary group and her party membership with immediate effect. She said the DUP had been her political home for more than two decades and that this was a painful decision reached after much reflection. The resignation comes ten days after Lockhart quit as a DUP party officer.

She had raised concerns about the party's strategy over the Drumcree fallout. In her earlier statement, she described leaving as a necessary action taken on a strict point of principle. The dispute centres on Sinn Féin First Minister Michelle O'Neill's involvement, along with other Sinn Féin members, in the Garvaghy Road protest in Portadown. The protest blocked Orangemen from walking down the mainly nationalist route from Drumcree Church for the first time in 28 years.

Advertisement

During the two-week standoff, Lockhart was a permanent presence in loyalist areas of the Co Armagh town, where she warned of profound consequences over O'Neill's actions. At a rally in Portadown in support of Portadown Orangemen last month, Lockhart invoked Margaret Thatcher to demand O'Neill's resignation. She told thousands of supporters that Michelle O'Neill must go, adding that this lady is not for turning.

Lockhart Condemns O'Neill Stance

Lockhart addressed approximately fifteen thousand people and said O'Neill was not turning back from her defiant stance. She criticised the First Minister for standing firm during the week and said such behaviour is intolerable for unionists who need a clear line drawn. Lockhart said she could not stand idly by while promised profound consequences failed to materialise. DUP leader Gavin Robinson has stopped short of Lockhart's demands.

He opted instead for a graduated response, under which Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly no longer participates in joint public appearances or official events alongside O'Neill. This includes this Sunday's Remembrance ceremonies. In an open letter to DUP colleagues last week, Lockhart said removing the deputy first minister was the only credible option. She called any kind of graduated response insulting to those who have trusted the party.

Earlier, Lockhart had been one of the DUP's most vocal critics, demanding that the party oust O'Neill by having Little-Pengelly resign in order to collapse the Executive while allowing the Assembly to continue functioning under existing legislation. In a statement on Monday evening, the DUP said it regretted Lockhart's decision. The party thanked her for her service and recognised her work on behalf of the people of Upper Bann.

Advertisement

DUP Warns Against Unionist Divisions

The DUP said the only winner out of further divisions within unionism is Sinn Féin. It added that it shares the anger felt across unionism at Michelle O'Neill's actions, and that the disagreement is over the course of action that will secure accountability and best serve Northern Ireland. Lockhart won a stomping majority of more than 7,000 over her nearest Sinn Féin rival at the last Westminster polls in 2024. She clarified she is not establishing a new political party.

Instead, she aims to build a grassroots movement designed to unite unionists around shared principles and practical action. Her plans include helping to open doors for young people and encouraging women into leadership roles. She assured voters that her name will appear on the ballot paper at the next Westminster election.