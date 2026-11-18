Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has named a 25-player squad for the World Cup play-off final against Poland, with Saoirse Noonan returning and Jess Ziu ruled out through injury.

Republic of Ireland head coach Carla Ward has named her squad for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off final against Poland. The first leg takes place in Gdansk on Tuesday, 1 December.

The return leg will be hosted by the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 5 December. The winners will book their place in next summer's World Cup finals in Brazil. Watford striker Saoirse Noonan returns to the squad. She missed the last international window with an ankle injury.

Also read Ward set to name Ireland squad for World Cup play-off final as Poland show hand

Saoirse Noonan Returns To Injury Hit Squad

Her inclusion boosts the attacking options for the decisive play-off series. Leicester City midfielder Jess Ziu remains unavailable with a shin problem. She withdrew from the previous call-up and has not played for her club since the setback. Crystal Palace midfielder Shanade Hopcroft is retained after making her debut against Kazakhstan last month, when she scored.

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Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tara O'Hanlon does not feature in the final 25-player selection. This is despite her recent return to club action for Wolves. The decision shows the competitive nature of the squad under Ward. Ward said she has no concerns about Denise O'Sullivan's fitness.

The midfielder came off at half-time in Gotham FC's NWSL game on Sunday. O'Sullivan is included in the squad. Poland named their squad on Tuesday. It features just two home-based players, with the rest playing in eight countries across Europe.

Barcelona Captain Pajor Leads Poland Squad

Barcelona striker Ewa Pajor captains the side. The teams met in April in their qualifying group, Ireland winning 3-2 away and 1-0 at home. The Football Association of Ireland confirmed the squad details through official channels on 18 November 2026. The final group represents the available resources for Ward as she seeks to lead Ireland past Poland.

Goalkeepers: Defenders: Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Heather Payne (Leicester City), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Jessie Stapleton (Leicester City), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Chelsea). Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (Gotham FC), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Watford), Jamie Finn (Burnley), Lucy Quinn (Sheffield United), Tyler Toland (Burnley), Shanade Hopcroft (Crystal Palace).

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Forwards: Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Brighton), Leanne Kiernan (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Watford). The two matches represent a critical juncture for Ireland as they bid to reach a second successive World Cup appearance. Ward's side will aim to secure a positive result in Gdansk before the home leg at the Aviva Stadium.