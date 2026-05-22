Carla Ward On Narrowed Pitch Against Netherlands, Direct Qualification Still Possible

Head coach Carla Ward has suggested that the PÃ¡irc Uí Chaoimh pitch may be narrowed for their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands. The Girls In Green sit third in Group A2 and direct qualification remains a possibility ahead of next month’s decisive double-header.

Emma Duffy Reports from FAI HQ, Abbotstown REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has suggested the PÃ¡irc Uí Chaoimh pitch may be narrowed for their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands .

The Tallaght Stadium pitch was narrowed to the Fifa minimum of 100m x 64m as Ireland sought an edge against France in their opener, which they lost 2-1. Ireland lost to the Dutch on the same scoreline in Utrecht, but after back-to-back wins over Poland, are now seeking revenge in the rematch. The Girls In Green sit third in Group A2, all but guaranteeing a seeded play-off, and direct qualification remains a possibility ahead of next month’s decisive double-header.

"I was in Cork last year, I loved it. It was an unbelievable place, really enjoyed it," Ward said at her squad announcement press conference, where she was joined by her six-year-old daughter Hartley. Is there plans to narrow the pitch? We’ll do whatever we can to try and gain an advantage.





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World Cup Qualifier PÃ¡Irc Uí Chaoimh Pitch Netherlands Tallaght Stadium Direct Qualification Girls In Green

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