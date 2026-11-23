Republic of Ireland women's head coach Carla Ward has signed a contract extension with the FAI through the end of the Euro 2029 cycle, ahead of the World Cup play-off against Poland.

Republic of Ireland women's head coach Carla Ward has signed a contract extension that will keep her in charge through to the conclusion of the 2029 Uefa Women's European Championships campaign.

The Football Association of Ireland announced the news on Monday night, ahead of Ireland's World Cup play-off final against Poland next week. Ward has been in charge since January 2025. During her tenure, she has overseen promotion to League A and a best-ever performance there, as Ireland finished third and progressed to the play-offs. The Girls In Green beat Kazakhstan 12-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

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Ireland Face Poland in World Cup Play-offs

They will now renew rivalries with Poland on 1 and 5 December for a ticket to next summer's World Cup in Brazil. Ireland travel to Gdansk for the first leg next Tuesday before the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 5 December, with a 5pm kick-off. Over 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the second leg.

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Ward's previous contract was due to expire at the end of this campaign, which could see her team reach the World Cup in Brazil next summer. There had been speculation that her former club, Aston Villa, were keen for her return after they sacked Natalia Arroyo in September.

"I'm delighted to be extending my time with Ireland," said Ward. "From the moment I arrived, I've felt a strong connection with this country, the players, the staff and, most importantly, the people. The way I've been welcomed and embraced has meant a huge amount to me, and it's a real privilege to lead this team and this nation.

Ward Praises Team Togetherness and Character

" "I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together so far, but what excites me most is what lies ahead. There's something really special about this group, their togetherness, their character and their willingness to fight for each other and for the jersey. I've always said I want to build something that people can connect with, a team that reflects the spirit of this country, that people are proud of and genuinely feel part of.

We've had some brilliant moments already, but I really believe we're only just getting started.

" FAI CEO David Courell said: "We are delighted to reach agreement with Carla to continue to lead our Ireland Women's National Team for the long term. The energy that she has brought to the role has propelled the team towards, hopefully, qualifying for a second successive Fifa Women's World Cup and, in turn, giving women and girls' football around the country the platform it deserves.

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Extending Carla's contract shows our ambition to keep moving forward, hopefully to the World Cup in Brazil and beyond to the Uefa European Championships in Germany in 2029.

" FAI Director of Football John Martin added: "Securing Carla's services through to the end of the Euro 2029 cycle is a fantastic development for Irish football. Carla has made a significant impact on our women's senior national team and we are excited about what the future looks like for this team.

Stability Sent for Ireland Women Squad

Under her guidance, the team has not only climbed to highest ever position in the Fifa women's world rankings but has performed excellently against top-tier opposition, as evidenced by that unforgettable night in Cork against the Netherlands (3-2 win in June). Providing this stability and long-term vision ahead of the World Cup play-off window sends a clear message about our belief in Carla and this squad. We look forward to continuing this journey together.

" Under Ward, Ireland have reached their highest ever Fifa world ranking of 21st. She could now become just the fourth manager to lead an Irish senior team to a World Cup, after Jack Charlton, Mick McCarthy and Vera Pauw. She would also be the first to oversee qualification on home soil, ahead of the second leg at Aviva Stadium.

"The support we've received has been unbelievable, and I want our fans to know how much that means to us," Ward added. "We want to give them moments and memories that last, and hopefully inspire the next generation along the way. For now, all our attention turns to Poland. We know what's at stake, we know what this opportunity means to everyone, and no question we'll give absolutely everything we have to make the country proud. "