Carla Ward Takes Aim Amidst Katie McCabe’s Unfulfilled Arsenal Future in Ireland Squad

Carla Ward, who has recently moved on from Arsenal, has questioned the handling of Katie McCabe’s exit from the club, stating that any club not wanting Katie is 'bonkers' as she moves on to pastures new

Emma Duffy THIS IRELAND SQUAD announcement was always going to be dominated by Katie McCabe’s club future, and Carla Ward came ready. As did Ward’s daughter Hartley, wearing a ‘McCabe 11’ Ireland jersey, and green, white and orange ribbons in her hair.

'You’ll see soon,' Ward told yesterday’s press conference when asked about her captain’s future as she moves on from Arsenal after more than a decade, having won every title possible. While giving nothing away about her next move, Ward waxed lyrical about ‘the best left-back in the world’ and questioned Arsenal ultimately allowing her to leave on a free transfer. McCabe’s exit appears to have been messy.

The 30-year-old left-back was reportedly not offered a new contract in January, with the Guardian flagging that Arsenal were targeting younger players like Barcelona’s Ona Battle, before they made a late U-turn after some impressive performances filling in at centre-back. Amid 11th-hour contract negotiations, McCabe was denied an Emirates Stadium farewell, with her exit announced with little fanfare the following day. The club’s handling of the situation has been widely criticised.

But McCabe is now set for pastures nuevo, with interest from WSL rivals and NWSL sides flagged. Manchester City and Chelsea are the frontrunners. Ward has questioned the entire episode.

‘I think any club not wanting Katie is bonkers,’ she said. ‘If Katie was English, I think everybody would be saying right now she should be in Ballon d’Or conversations. ’ Meanwhile, Emily Murphy and Denise O’Sullivan are suspended for the Netherlands qualifier, having walked a suspension tightrope since being booked in the France opener. Ruesha Littlejohn, another player currently mulling over her future, has openly said she is considering retirement this summer





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