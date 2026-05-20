Carlow College, St. Patrick’s, Merges with South East Technological University, Affecting Staff and Students

Carlow College, St. Patrick’s, is transitioning to setu before the end of 2028, affecting both current students and staff. A confirmation of the agreement between Carlow College and South East Technological University has been made by the Minister of Higher Education and this merger reflects the long-standing commitment of the college to education in the region.

Carlow College , St. Patrick’s, will phase out its closure over the next two years and hand control of its campus to South East Technological University (SETU).

Current students are expected to complete their courses by 2028. Nearly ninety staff members will be laid off from the college, which spans a 17-acre campus. The college was founded in 1782 and is considered Ireland's second oldest institution, following Trinity College Dublin. Carlow College and SETU have reached an agreement, which has been backed by Minister for Higher Education James Lawless.

The college aims to engage openly and respectfully with staff and union representatives regarding job losses. President of Carlow College, Fr. Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, mentioned that the merger process reflects the college's long-standing commitment to education in the region. The college's priority is to ensure the completion of all academic programs, allowing every enrolled student to complete their studies and supporting affected staff





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Carlow College Merger South East Technological University Current Students Staff Layoffs Date Of Closure University Merger Long-Standing Commitment For Education

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