Caroline Dubois Unifies Lightweight Titles, Sets Sights on Katie Taylor for Final Bout

Caroline Dubois dominates Terri Hatcher to win WBO and WBC Lightweight titles, then immediately calls out Katie Taylor for her final fight. Promoter backs Dubois as Taylor's last opponent.

Caroline Dubois showcased a dominant performance on Sunday evening, securing the WBO and WBC Lightweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Terri Hatcher. The fight, preceded by a tense build-up that nearly escalated into a physical confrontation, saw Dubois initially adopt a cautious approach before seizing control of the contest. The turning point came midway through, where Dubois unleashed her offensive capabilities, culminating in a knockdown of Hatcher in the sixth round.

Despite Hatcher's late resurgence, Dubois's superior skill and ring generalship were evident, earning her a decisive win on the judges' scorecards (98-91 x2, 97-92). Following her impressive victory, Dubois immediately shifted her attention towards the imminent retirement of boxing icon Katie Taylor, reiterating her desire to be Taylor's final opponent. The prospect of facing Taylor, who is planning her farewell fight in Dublin later this year, resonates deeply with Dubois, who has long been considered a potential adversary for the Olympic champion. Taylor's final bout is anticipated to be a major event, with the possibility of it taking place at Croke Park, a venue steeped in Irish sporting history, adding extra significance to the occasion. Dubois views the opportunity to compete against Taylor as a privilege and an honor, emphasizing her admiration for Taylor's legendary status in the sport. \In the post-fight interviews, Dubois expressed her respect and admiration for Katie Taylor, acknowledging her status as a legend in women's boxing. She explicitly stated her willingness to accept a challenge from Taylor, highlighting the prestige associated with such a bout. Dubois, however, remains realistic about the likelihood of receiving the call, as she is also reportedly being considered for a fight against Alycia Baumgardner later this year. This prospective bout is a high-profile matchup in its own right, as Dubois has expressed her strong interest in facing Baumgardner, viewing it as the 'biggest fight in women's boxing' and a crucial step in her career progression. Her promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, shares the vision of a Taylor vs. Dubois showdown, advocating for the fight to be Taylor's final bout and ideally held at the iconic Croke Park venue. Bidarian believes this matchup would represent a symbolic passing of the torch, with Dubois inheriting the mantle of greatness from Taylor. \The potential Taylor-Dubois fight is generating considerable excitement within the boxing community and among fans. The narrative surrounding a bout between the established champion and the rising star provides a compelling storyline, fueled by both respect and competitive ambition. The prospect of such a high-stakes encounter, potentially staged at Croke Park, promises to be a memorable event, one that would attract massive attention from media outlets and boxing enthusiasts around the globe. While the prospect of a fight with Alycia Baumgardner is looming, the allure of competing against Taylor remains a powerful draw for Dubois, who views it as a career-defining opportunity. The combination of Taylor's legendary status, Dubois's rising prominence, and the potential setting of Croke Park makes the prospect of a final fight between these two fighters an attractive one. The situation also poses questions about Katie Taylor's final decision as she prepares to retire later in the year. The outcome of Dubois' fight and the attention that it has drawn, have brought additional pressure to bear on Taylor's decision making process





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