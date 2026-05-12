Carrie Hope Fletcher Excited to Return to Dublin in Waitress

Carrie Hope Fletcher, an English singer, actor, and author, shares her love for the musical, her excitement to return to Dublin, and how being a mother has changed her performances in Waitress.

It's a show that has been the talk of the internet for a decade now. Waitress is returning to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in May, this time with Carrie Hope Fletcher leading the cast.

She takes on the role of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. But when a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness





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