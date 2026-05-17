Carrie Hope Fletcher's Favorite Things Ahead of Dublin Stage Return

Carrie Hope Fletcher shares her favorite things, including her love for Les Miserables, Pushing Daisies, Fearne Cotton's Happy Place, Disney World, film adaptions of Disney films, and holding her first child.

Actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher has been entertaining theatre-goers for years, putting a smile on people’s faces every night in the West End and beyond.

Ahead of her return to the stage in Dublin this month, she tells RSVP all about her favorite things. Les Miserables. It was the first musical she was in as a kid, and again as an adult when she got back into musical theatre. She has been back and forth from it over the years and she just loves it too much for it not to be her answer.

There's a TV show no one's ever heard of called Pushing Daisies. It got cancelled after the second series but she has it on DVD. It's about a guy who works in a pie shop who has the ability to bring things back from the dead. It's brilliant.

Fearne Cotton's Happy Place is a fantastic podcast. Her sister-in-law Giovanna Fletcher hosts Happy Mum Happy Baby and it's a classic. She also has a Disney podcast called Journey To The Magic, which is great. Anything Disney - Disneyland Paris, Disney World Florida, Disneyland California.

She and her husband are big Disney fans. They travel a lot though, and they've enjoyed countries like Iceland, Croatia, and Cyprus. She loves a pork apple Sunday roast with the biggest Yorkshire pudding you have and thick gravy - you can't beat it. There also has to be dessert, like a sticky toffee pudding or Baked Alaska.

Holding her daughter for the first time. She remembers the last few weeks of being pregnant she was so uncomfortable and desperate for her to be out, to find out what she would look like and what sort of personality she would have. It all started with that first moment of holding her for the first time. She should never take criticism from people she would never go to for advice.

She has always been a massive fan of Bernadette Peters. When she was younger, she just wanted her career. The fact that she was so characterful and funny and got to play really interesting roles, and always such a diverse collection of characters, she always wanted a career similar to hers.





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Carrie Hope Fletcher Favorite Things Les Miserables Pushing Daisies Fearne Cotton Disney World Holding First Child

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