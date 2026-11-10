Carrie Mullane Case: Woman Charged Over Allegedly Withholding Information

A 69-year-old woman has been charged over allegedly withholding information about Co Limerick woman Carrie Mullane, whose body was found in Lough Erne in Fermanagh.

A second person is set to appear in court over the disappearance of Carrie Mullane, a 39-year-old woman from Co Limerick who went missing in Fermanagh. Mullane is known to have travelled to Enniskillen in October, but no confirmed sightings of her have been recorded since. Her family and friends have raised concerns about her whereabouts.

The case has moved forward after a body was found in Lough Erne by a specialist police search team on Monday. The formal identification process is still ongoing, and police have not confirmed the identity of the person found.

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Michael Lynch Charged With Murder of Carrie Mullane

Michael Lynch (35), of Trasna Park, Enniskillen, appeared in court in Dungannon on Saturday. He was charged with the murder of Carrie Mullane and with preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

The charges against Lynch are the most serious brought so far in the investigation. Police have not yet set out the full details of how the case developed beyond the charges put before the court.

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Lynch's court appearance in Dungannon marked the first formal step in the criminal process linked to the disappearance. The charges relate to Carrie Mullane, whose family has been waiting for answers since she was last known to be in Enniskillen.

Police Questioning and Charges Against a Woman Aged 69

Police questioned two other people during the investigation. They were a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s. Neither of them has been named in the charges reported so far.

On Tuesday night, police said a 69-year-old woman had been charged with allegedly withholding information. She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, and her case will be heard at that hearing.

Meanwhile, the man in his 30s remained in police custody on Wednesday night. His detention continues while the investigation proceeds.

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Prosecution Review and Next Court Dates

The Public Prosecution Service will review all of the charges in the case. A PSNI spokesperson said this is the usual procedure and noted that the charges will be examined through that process.

The next scheduled step is the appearance of the 69-year-old woman at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Further court dates will depend on the outcome of the prosecution review and the formal identification of the body found in Lough Erne.

For the family and friends of Carrie Mullane, the immediate focus is on the identification process and the progress of the charges through the courts. Police have not indicated when the formal identification will be completed.