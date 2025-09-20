Cat Deeley's Autumn Style: River Island Shirt Dress Takes Center Stage on This Morning

This Morning host Cat Deeley rocks a chic and versatile River Island shirt dress, offering affordable autumn fashion inspiration. The article details the dress's features, styling options, and highlights Cat's affinity for high street brands, showcasing her ability to blend accessibility and style.

Cat Deeley showcased timeless autumn style on Thursday's episode of This Morning , offering viewers inspiration and accessible fashion choices. The popular TV presenter is well-known for her ability to effortlessly blend high street and designer brands, providing a relatable and aspirational fashion perspective while co-hosting the hit ITV show alongside Ben Shepherd.

On this particular episode, Cat chose a versatile and practical shirt dress from the renowned retailer River Island, demonstrating a keen eye for pieces that are both fashionable and functional for the autumn season. This fashion choice further solidified her reputation as a style icon, as she continues to effortlessly showcase chic looks that can be readily incorporated into everyday wardrobes.\The featured garment, the Yellow Utility Shirt Dress, retails for €76 and promises significant wear throughout the autumn months. Its design incorporates classic elements like a collared neckline, a flattering belted waist, short sleeves, and practical chest pockets. The dress is fastened with buttons, adding to its overall refined aesthetic. Cat Deeley styled the dress with a pair of knee-high brown boots, creating a sophisticated and effortlessly stylish autumn ensemble. However, the versatility of the dress extends beyond this specific pairing, as it can also be paired with a variety of other footwear choices, including sandals, Chelsea boots, and ankle boots, allowing for personalized styling based on individual preferences and occasions. The availability of the dress in a khaki shade, in addition to the featured yellow, expands its appeal and caters to diverse stylistic inclinations, thus making it an even more attractive option for a wider audience seeking a versatile wardrobe staple. The shirt dress's utility design adds practicality while maintaining an undeniable fashionable edge, making it a strong choice for a woman on the go.\This isn't the first time Cat has demonstrated her admiration for River Island's offerings. In fact, during her initial episode following her summer break from This Morning, she opted to wear a complete set from the same retailer. This ensemble comprised the Beige Boucle Fringed High Neck Waistcoat (€50) and its matching counterpart, the Beige Boucle Fringed Shorts (€44). The complete set, costing a total of €94, was paired with brown leather strappy heels and simple gold bangles. This combination, worn as she reunited with Ben Shephard in the first week of September, exemplified a chic and elegant look, demonstrating Cat's impeccable style sense and her ability to curate outfits suitable for a variety of settings. Her selections consistently highlight affordable and stylish options, solidifying her position as a fashion inspiration for many. This instance serves as an example of her ability to blend high street style with luxury elements, making her looks attainable and relatable for a broad audience. Her dedication to showcasing accessible fashion continues to resonate with viewers, solidifying her influence in the realm of television style and inspiring others to discover their personal style





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cat Deeley This Morning River Island Shirt Dress Autumn Fashion

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Freyne: Davina McCall is firing a flare. On Stranded on Honeymoon Island, this means she’s ready to divorceStranded on Honeymoon Island isn’t a survival show so much as TV producers’ latest attempt to destroy the institution of marriage

Read more »

Taiwan to build underwater missile with US in bid to scare off ChinaDisputed island enjoys de facto independence but Beijing insists it remains a part of the Asian superpower

Read more »

Cat Deeley's stunning high street dress is perfect and practical for autumnThe TV presenter wore a stylish and practical utility shirt dress from fashion fan favourite River Island on Thursday's trip to This Morning - it comes in two colours

Read more »

Jobless in Beijing: ‘You have to find other passions. For me it was my plants and the cat’Talk of job losses is everywhere these days but China’s generous statutory payments can make redundancy seem attractive

Read more »

Next’s €75 denim maxi dress is a must-have for cold weather this autumnJust because the weather becomes cold in Ireland and the temperatures start to drop, doesn’t mean you can’t still be stylish and avoid unflattering and bulky jumpers in autumn

Read more »

Putin Sends Fighter Jets into NATO Airspace in 'Unprecedentedly Brutal' EscalationRussia has sent three fighter jets into Estonian airspace, a NATO member, in a violation described as 'unprecedentedly brutal'. The MIG-31 jets entered the airspace without permission, flew over Vaindloo Island, and remained for 12 minutes with transponders off. Estonia's Foreign Minister summoned Russian diplomats and condemned the action. This follows previous airspace violations and comes amid increasing aggression, including drone incursions into Polish airspace, prompting new sanctions from the UK and warnings from Poland about escalating conflict.

Read more »