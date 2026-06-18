Cavan Solicitor Struck Off for Misappropriating Client Funds

A County Cavan solicitor has been permanently removed from the roll of solicitors by the High Court after a disciplinary tribunal found he misappropriated €239,500 in client funds for property purchases. The tribunal deemed the misconduct dishonest and at the upper end of seriousness, ordering the solicitor to pay costs.

The High Court has struck off a County Cavan solicitor from the roll of solicitors following a disciplinary tribunal 's findings of serious misconduct. Ronan O'Brien, who practiced at Ronan O'Brien & Co Solicitors in Cavan , was suspended earlier in 2024 before the full strike-off order was made this week.

The court ordered him to pay costs exceeding €14,000 related to the Law Society's application. The misconduct involved the misappropriation of €239,500 from two clients to partially fund property acquisitions for himself and another client. The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal described the actions as fraudulent, dishonest, and at the very upper end of seriousness, bringing the profession into disrepute. Additional misconduct included unauthorized payments, deficits in client ledgers, and failure to maintain proper accounting records.

The tribunal noted mitigating factors such as O'Brien's admissions, cooperation, and personal difficulties, but the judge adopted the recommended sanctions. This case underscores the severe consequences for solicitors who breach client trust and professional obligations





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Solicitor Misappropriation Client Funds High Court Law Society Disciplinary Tribunal Struck Off Cavan Professional Misconduct Fraud

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