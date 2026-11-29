Eddie Cawley claims first Grade One win with Come Walk With Me while Gordon Elliott trains record seventh Hatton's Grace winner Wodhooh at Fairyhouse.

Local businessman Eddie Cawley captured his first Grade One victory as a trainer when his horse Come Walk With Me won the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday. Concurrently, trainer Gordon Elliott secured a record seventh victory in the Bar One Hatton's Grace Hurdle aboard the mare Wodhooh, highlighting a day of significant achievements for independent owners and established professionals alike at the Irish racing festival.

Eddie Cawley Breaks Through With Come Walk With Me

Cawley, who founded the Dublin-based furniture firm Cawley Furniture and has been training since 2003, produced Come Walk With Me at odds of 18-1 to win the €90,000 Drinmore Novice Chase. The horse, which was bred, owned, and trained entirely by Cawley, finished ahead of the heavy favorite Love Me Tender in a thrilling three-parts-of-a-length victory. Jockey Keith Donoghue guided the Cawley-owned runner to the win, while Love Me Tender was owned by JP McManus and trained by Willie Mullins. The result was described as a throwback to earlier eras of the sport, reminiscent of the Tom Foley-trained Danoli winning in the 1990s.

Also read Willie Mullins has millions of reasons to head to Japan Cup in Tokyo with Ethical Diamond

Pre-race concerns regarding watered ground conditions and fitness due to a first start since April proved unfounded as Come Walk With Me traveled superbly throughout the contest. The horse remained under saddle until the final stretch before powering home to claim the prize. Cawley described the outcome as the result of a lifetime's work, noting that he had suspected the horse was special even from its foal days. The victory marked a rare occasion for Cawley to reach Grade One status, though he had previously achieved a good day with Forever Gold's win in the Porterstown Chase a decade ago.

Come Walk With Me had previously struggled over hurdles but showed exceptional promise when switched to fences. Jockey Keith Donoghue played a pivotal role in that transition, advising Cawley to abandon the hurdle path. The trainer noted that the horse did not touch a twig during the race, confirming the strategy was to keep him fresh for the home straight. Cawley expressed satisfaction with the horse's performance despite having no previous run or grass gallop since April, suggesting there was still improvement to come in open company.

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Gordon Elliott Secures Historic Hatton's Grace Triumph

In the featured Bar One Hatton's Grace Hurdle, Gordon Elliott trained Wodhooh to victory, marking a record seventh win for the trainer in this prestigious race. Jockey Danny Gilligan rode the mare to success, while stable rival Tehaupoo, ridden by Jack Kennedy, finished behind. The ground conditions were noted as not being soft enough for Tehaupoo, who had run his heart out in the contest. Wodhooh secured her 11th win from 13 starts over fences, further cementing her status as a top-class stayer.

Elliott expressed his delight at winning such a significant race alongside other greats like Apple's Jade and Tehaupoo. He indicated that Wodhooh had been shortened to 5-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle at the upcoming Cheltenham Festival, though the Mares' Hurdle remains a viable option. This victory added to Elliott's Saturday three-timer, bringing his total for the Sunday action to another hat-trick and establishing him with multiple ante-post favorites for the major festival.

Elliott also celebrated victories with Rare Et Precieux and Skerry Hill. Rare Et Precieux made an impressive Irish debut by winning the Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle, proving too strong for the favorite Interstellar. He is now considered an 8-1 favorite for the Triumph Hurdle. Additionally, Skerry Hill won the Grade Two Royal Bond at his leisure, beating the Willie Mullins-trained pair Mr Hollywood and Magnifico Conti. Elliott joked about his own exertions during the race, noting he was blowing harder than the horse, and forecast just one more run for Skerry Hill before Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins Absent and Global Racing Updates

Willie Mullins was unable to attend Fairyhouse, being over 10,000km away in Tokyo for the Japan Cup. His mood was likely dampened by Ethical Diamond's 13th-place finish in the race behind the winner Ombudsman. The Godolphin star, trained by John and Thady Gosden, proved too strong for the 2025 Japan Cup hero Calandagan, with top Japanese star Danon Decile finishing third. Top Japanese star Danon Decile in third.

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Ombudsman, last year's Breeders' Cup winner, retired to Kildangan Stud in Co Kildare at a fee of €45,000 following his victory. The race served as a perfect finale to Ombudsman's racing career, as he finished four places ahead of the other Irish hope, Aidan O'Brien's Minnie Hauk. The event drew an official attendance of 12,530 for the two days of Fairyhouse action, concluding a significant weekend for Irish racing with clear winners in the independent and professional sectors.